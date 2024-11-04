First lady stumps in key battleground state while Biden remains absent from the campaign trail

First lady Jill Biden will stump for Vice President Kamala Harris in a key battleground state on the last day before the general election, while President Biden, the former Democratic nominee, is absent from the campaign trail.

The first lady will spend election eve campaigning for Harris in North Carolina – a state of 16 key electoral votes that former President Trump won in both 2016 and 2020.

Neither Harris nor her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, have events scheduled in North Carolina on Monday. However, Jill Biden is expected to make stops in three cities across the state: Winston-Salem, Carrboro and Durham.

The first lady was also on the campaign trail Sunday, speaking at a get-out-the-vote event in Pennsylvania.

While his wife hits the trail for the Democratic presidential nominee, President Biden's public schedule shows he will remain off the campaign trail until Election Day.

The president will spend Monday making calls to thank service members for "recent successful counterterrorism operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria," according to his public schedule.

The president attended a get-out-the-vote event in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, but has remained largely distant from the campaign trail since Harris stepped in as his replacement in July.

Harris, herself, has also appeared to distance herself from Biden throughout her campaign.

The vice president recently told Fox News' Bret Baier that her presidency would "not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency."

"Like every new president that comes into office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas. I represent a new generation of leadership," Harris told Fox News.

Most recently, President Biden suggested that Trump supporters are "garbage."

Questioned on the comment, which sparked outrage from the GOP, Harris told reporters that "I think that first of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for."