'Massive gift': Conservatives rejoice after Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate

Conservatives rejoiced on social media Tuesday after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was selected as VP Kamala Harris’ running mate for the 2024 presidential race, as they resurfaced headlines about his "radical" record as governor and posted unearthed clips of him.

"Picking Walz is a massive gift to the Republicans," conservative author and commentator Ben Shapiro posted on X.

"He's a radical Leftist from a non-swing state with a long history of insane statements, who presided over the burning down of his state in 2020," he continued. "Kamala picked him because he's not a Jew, and she's Too Online™."

MOST AMERICANS HAVE NEVER HEARD OF TIM WALZ, HARRIS' VP PICK

"Welcome to the race, Tim Walz!" Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk posted on X. "Let’s make sure America knows who you are."

"You helped ignite the George Floyd riots, the worst the country had seen in decades. While Minneapolis burned, you stalled on deploying the National Guard for an entire day, blaming the city for not submitting the right paperwork," he continued. "You let your daughter leak the Guard's deployment plans online, so that rioters would know how long they had to loot the city with impunity. Minneapolis is a war zone because of you."

"In 2019, (then-Representative) @GovTimWalz called for deepening economic engagement with the Chinese Communist Party -- even in light of systemic human rights abuses," China expert Michael Sobolik posted on X.

"The most extreme liberal Presidential nominee, who never got a single vote from anyone, just picked the most extreme liberal Vice President," Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno posted on X.

"Walz is a massive gift to Republicans," former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted on X. "The media keeps trying to hand Kamala the race on a silver platter, but apparently she refused to accept it."

"The Harris-Walz ticket will be the most anti-2A, anti-freelancer, anti-conventional energy, anti-small business, and anti-safety ticket - aka progressive/far-left - in U.S. history," said Gabriella Hoffman, the Center for Energy & Conservation Director at the Independent Women's Forum. "This is a gift to us. Don’t muck it up, Republicans."

IT'S OFFICIAL: VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS FORMALLY WINS THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

"It’s amazing that despite America’s right, left, and center agreeing that Josh Shapiro was Harris’ best pick for VP, at the end of the day, Shapiro being Jewish disqualified him," former GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin posted on X. "It says so much about the state of today’s Democratic Party."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"FLASHBACK: Kamala's VP pick Tim Walz ‘hesitated to deploy National Guard during Minneapolis riots,’" conservative communicator Steve Guest posted.

Harris named Walz as her running mate on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation.

The naming of the 60-year-old Walz was not a shocker, as his name was instantly thought to be in contention in the two weeks since Harris succeeded President Biden as the party's standard-bearer.

The 60-year-old Walz, a former congressman, is in his second term as governor of Minnesota , a state that Democrats have reliably won in presidential elections for decades but that the Trump campaign has aimed at flipping this cycle.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report