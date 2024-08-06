Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz previously charged with DUI in Nebraska before reaching plea deal

Walz, a former high school teacher and coach, was charged with speeding and DUI in Nebraska

Gabriele Regalbuto By Gabriele Regalbuto Fox News
Published
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was selected on Tuesday, after weeks of speculation, as the vice presidential running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Walz took to social media to officially join the Democratic ticket and express his enthusiasm over the decision, writing, "It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign."

"I’m all in," he wrote on X. "Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens as President Joe Biden speaks

Gov. Tim Walz listens as President Biden speaks at Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minnesota, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Court transcripts from March 13, 1996, reveal that before Walz, a Nebraska native, became a political figure, he was a teacher at Alliance High School in the Cornhusker State.

Court documents say that on Sept. 23, 1995, Walz was pursued by a state patrolman when he drove at a speed exceeding 80 mph.

Upon suspected intoxication, the former high school basketball and football coach was given a preliminary breath test and a field sobriety test, both of which he failed, according to an article written by the Rochester Post Bulletin in 2006.

A split image of Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (Getty Images)

Walz’s lawyer, Russell Harford, at the time of his 1996 hearing, advised the judge, James Hansen, that the circumstances were "a little bit bizarre" as Walz believed he was being chased and feared that "somebody was after him."

As a result, Walz’s speed then exceeded 90 mph.

Court documents recorded that the defense alleged to the court that the patrolman was chasing Walz without sirens.

"Finally, he did turn on his red lights," Harford said, according to the transcripts.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to reporters after a meeting with President Biden at the White House on July 3, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Walz was also administered a blood test proclaiming a .128 blood alcohol concentration level. In court, Harford referred to the BAC as a "relatively low test."

In the U.S., a person is presumed intoxicated if their BAC is above .08.

The former high school basketball and football coach was charged with both speeding and driving under the influence, and taken into custody by officers.

Pursuant of a plea deal during his hearing, both of Walz’s charges were consequently knocked down to a reckless driving charge, to which Walz pleaded guilty.

Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz poses with supporters after he signed three pieces of legislation into law, April 27, 2023, in St. Paul. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

He was fined $200 plus court costs and agreed with the court that his actions while driving were "dangerous" and put lives at risk.

While campaigning in 2006, Walz’s former campaign manager, Kerry Greeley, told the Bulletin, that the Midwestern lawmaker was admittedly speeding, but was not drunk.

Greeley claimed it was a misunderstanding between Walz and the officer and that, due to his service in the artillery in the U.S. Army National Guard, Walz’s deafness provided him with the inability to hear the officer.

Tim Walz

Tim Walz was elected governor of Minnesota in 2018, and re-elected in 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

"He couldn’t understand what the officer was saying to him," she told the Bulletin.

Walz, a relatively unknown governor, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006.

In 2018, was elected governor of Minnesota. Walz won re-election in 2022 in a race against GOP candidate Scott Jensen.

