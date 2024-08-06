Top Dems gush over Walz as the quintessential 'Heartland of America' VP pick

Democrats are applauding Vice President Kamala Harris' choice for vice president after not having a full ticket for several weeks following President Biden's withdrawal from the race.

After a sped-up vetting process, it was revealed on Tuesday that Harris had selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to run alongside her on the 2024 presidential ticket against former President Trump.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will lead America into a brighter future for everyone. Onward!" House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the announcement.

"Tim Walz is wonderful," former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told "Morning Joe" on Tuesday. "To characterize him as left is so unreal. He's right down the middle. He's a heartland of America Democrat."

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., reportedly one of the final two candidates Harris was vetting as a potential running mate, released a supportive statement after the decision.

"Vice President Kamala Harris has my enthusiastic support – and I know that Governor Tim Walz is an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket who will help Kamala move our country forward. Lori and I consider Tim and Gwen to be good friends of ours, and we are excited for them and for the country to get to know the great people we know them to be."

Another candidate on Harris' initial shortlist for vice president, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, wrote that Walz "is an exceptionally effective governor – and also great to work with."

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., called the pick "brilliant."

"No one knows more about the job than the sitting Vice President – who has served for a former two-term VP. Tim Walz is about doing the right thing. Whether it’s free school meals or standing up against gun violence – he’s never been intimidated. He’s about honor and decency, and is exactly the right pick in a campaign about daylight vs darkness," Newsom wrote on X. "He’s been an incredible partner as a Governor, and will make an incredible Vice President. Let's go."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she is "thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket."

"He'll be an incredible partner to our first woman president. Let's go win this," Clinton said.

"Squad" member and fellow Minnesotan, Rep. Ilhan Omar, also showed her support for the Democratic ticket.

"Congratulations to our next Vice President," Omar wrote on X. "Our North Star state Governor has signed universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization, and protections for reproductive rights into law. Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket."

"Vice President Harris made an excellent decision in Gov. Walz as her running mate," wrote Rep. Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in a post on X. "Together, they will govern effectively, inclusively, and boldly for the American people. They won’t back down under tight odds, either – from healthcare to school lunch. Let’s do this."

"@Tim_Walz is a great asset to @KamalaHarris’ winning campaign & administration," said Sen. Brenie Sanders, I-Vt. "He is a former public school teacher, football coach, and strong union supporter. As governor, he delivered for working families in MN. As VP, he will deliver for the working families of the US."

"I trust Vice President Harris," Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., told Fox. "I think that if you look at Governor Walz's record as leader of the state of Minnesota, he's actually been quite balanced."

Bulter added that she hopes the pick "not only inspires Minnesotans, but Democrats and hopefully other Republicans who are looking to turn the page and create a new future for this country. Hopefully it inspires them as well."

Harris and Walz will hold their first joint campaign event in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.