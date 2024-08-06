Former top VP contender expresses 'enthusiastic support' for Harris-Walz ticket after not being selected

Despite not being chosen as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro affirmed his unwavering support for her and the 2024 Democratic ticket, announcing his commitment to campaign vigorously in a Tuesday morning social media post.

Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday – a last-minute decision that reportedly came down to Walz and Shapiro.

Shapiro went through a two-week vetting process leading up to Tuesday's announcement, reportedly speaking with Harris on Sunday, but he was ultimately not selected.

"Nearly two weeks ago, Vice President Harris asked me to work with her team to complete the vetting process to be considered as her running mate – and following those conversations, on Sunday, I was grateful to have the opportunity to speak with the Vice President directly about her vision for the role and the campaign ahead," Shapiro said in his first statement released after Harris' decision to move forward with Walz as her running mate.

Shapiro added that he looks forward to completing his current, four-year term as governor.

"The running mate decision was a deeply personal decision for the Vice President – and it was also a deeply personal decision for me," he said. "Pennsylvanians elected me to a four-year term as their Governor, and my work here is far from finished – there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for the good people of this Commonwealth."

In his statement, the Pennsylvania governor expressed support for the Democratic ticket, revealing he has a good relationship with Walz.

"Vice President Kamala Harris has my enthusiastic support – and I know that Governor Tim Walz is an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket who will help Kamala move our country forward. Lori and I consider Tim and Gwen to be good friends of ours and we are excited for them and for the country to get to know the great people we know them to be."

Shapiro said he will spend "the next 92 days" before the election traveling around his state to campaign to "unite" voters on behalf of the Harris-Walz ticket.