Fox News Politics: Hunter Biden, not guilty

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox .

What's Happening?

- Trump goes rogue, defies judge's ban on former president delivering closing statement

- Hunter Biden makes first court appearance on federal tax charges

- House GOP divided ahead of looming government shutdown

Hunter Biden, not guilty

The president's son pleaded not guilty to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges that he failed to pay taxes for several years. The charges came out of Special Counsel David Weiss' investigation into Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden's trial on the tax charges is set for June in Los Angeles. In the indictment, prosecutors said Hunter Biden failed to pay taxes for several years, and allegedly falsely claimed payments to strip clubs and luxury hotels were business expenses, among other accusations.

White House

TAIWAN TRIP: Biden to send delegation to island amid rising tensions with China …Read more

Capitol Hill

'PUT THIS TO BED': Republican senators propose bill to put future ballot bans in SCOTUS' hands …Read more

CLOCK TICKING: House GOP divided on avoiding government shutdown with deadline next week …Read more

'HOLD UNIVERSITIES ACCOUNTABLE': Cassidy, Fetterman bill aims to protect students from discrimination on college campuses …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

ELECTION SECURITY: House Republicans roll out new election integrity 'tool kit' days before 2024 Iowa caucuses …Read more

WHAT ABOUT THE 'PRIVATE JET'?: DeSantis goes after Dems on climate change hypocrisy …Read more

BATTLE FOR SECOND: Haley pulls ahead of DeSantis in new Iowa poll …Read more

RE-ELECTION HAUL: Cruz brings in cash for contentious Senate campaign …Read more

GROWING ANXIETY: Biden secretly meets with donors to alleviate concerns over his age, energy: report …Read more

Across America

MONEY TO THE STATE: Who would get the $370M Trump is being sued for by NYAG Letitia James? …Read more

TRUMP CHALLENGER CHARGED: Man who sought to block Trump from ballots citing 14th Amendment indicted for alleged tax fraud …Read more