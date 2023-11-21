Fox News Politics: Department of DEI (DOD)

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

- Pentagon asks for $114 million on diversity, equity, and inclusion

- The ongoing House GOP civil war rages ahead of 2024

- How much did abortion cost Republicans in 2023 elections?

DEI in the DOD

The Department of Defense (DOD) is requesting approximately $114 million to finance its latest round of diversity initiatives.

The DOD plans to use the funds for "diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility" (DEIA) programs in fiscal year 2024.

"The FY 2024 President’s Budget request demonstrates the DoD’s commitment to DEIA and includes $114.7 million for dedicated diversity and inclusion activities," the department wrote in its Strategic Management Plan for fiscal year 2022 to 2026.

The funding request is the largest of its kind yet for the DOD, which earmarked $68 million for DEIA initiatives in fiscal year 2022 and $86.5 million in fiscal year 2023.

