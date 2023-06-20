Fox News Politics: Deal Hunter

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the campaign trail. Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Top Stories

HUNTER FALLS PREY: President Biden's son Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to tax misdemeanors and a felony related to illegally purchasing a gun as a drug addict… Read more: Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty in federal tax, gun case

DEAL HUNTER: Hunter's plea agreement caught Trump's ridicule as Republicans claim it smacks of corruption… Read more: Trump says Hunter Biden got off with a ‘traffic ticket,’ slams ‘corrupt’ justice system

SON BURN: Biden previously said his son Hunter did nothing wrong… Read more: Hunter's plea deal flips Biden's past comments about investigation on their head: 'Great confidence'

HUNTED BIDENS: Trump's former attorney general calls for more transparency on alleged Biden bribes… Read more: Bill Barr: DOJ should release FBI doc alleging Biden bribery scheme to Congress

White House Watch

PARTY DOWN: Hunter Biden's dealings with Ukrainian energy executives included Joe's birthday party… Read more: Hunter Biden, Burisma-linked associates attended dad's holiday bash days after infamous 2015 Ukraine trip

CONFUSION: Biden touts strange accomplishment… Read more: Biden oddly claims his administration 'will have conserved 30%' of all US lands and waters by '2020'

WIPEOUT: Judge sides with Maine lobster fisherman against Biden admin's regulations… Read more: Maine lobstermen catch big court victory against Biden administration's 'egregious' regulations

‘HELL TO PAY’: Trump claims he personally stopped Russia invading Ukraine while he was in office… Read more: Trump claims conversation with Putin delayed Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘Don’t do it'

ONE CHINA: Secretary of State Blinken recommits to key Chinese stance in visit to communist country… Read more: Blinken says US 'does not support Taiwan independence' during China visit

'FLIPPING THE BIRD': WH officials who flagrantly violate ethics rules 'should be fired,' Dem expert says… Read more: Dem expert puts KJP, Bates on notice, says officials who keep breaking Hatch Act 'should be gone'

Up The Hill

COURT PRESS: Republicans are working to restore congressional power over regulations… Read more: House strikes blow against federal regulations, votes to overturn controversial Supreme Court ruling

BIDEN-PEACMENT? Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert floats impeachment over border record… Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Boebert introduces new impeachment articles against Biden over border crisis

DREAM TEAM: Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman tripped though remarks at an event with Biden… Read more: Fetterman stumbles through remarks with Biden, PA officials while wearing hoodie and shorts

PROUD TO BE AMERICAN: Senate Republican aims to enforce flag rules to prevent LGBTQ pride flag from supplanting the stars and stripes… Read more: Feds banned from flying non-US flags under new GOP bill after White House flies Pride flag

2024 Campaign

STRONG SUPPORT: Trump maintains strong polling lead in 2024 GOP presidential race after federal indictment… Read more: IN OR OUT? New poll reveals where Republican voters stand in support of Trump after second indictment

CAMPAIGN TRIAL: A judge has set a date for Trump's trial on federal charges, though it could be pushed back… Read more: Judge in Trump classified documents case sets preliminary trial date

NO DILLY-DILLY: DeSantis pulled the taps at a campaign event but refused to pour one kind of beer… Read more: WATCH: Ron DeSantis gets bar crowd laughing with Bud Light quip: 'I'll serve you anything except...'

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content