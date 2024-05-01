Fox News Politics: Cursing and screaming

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Biden attacks ‘extreme’ Florida abortion ban

-Two House Republicans move to oust Speaker Johnson

-NYC Mayor Adams warns of movement to radicalize young people

‘Won’t be intimidated by terrorist supporters'

FIRST ON FOX: Anti-Israel radicals have protested outside of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s Texas home more than a dozen times in recent weeks, with the agitators reportedly tied to the Students for Justice in Palestine group occupying college campuses nationwide, Fox News Digital exclusively learned.

Cruz’s home in Houston has been the target of 14 protests since February, including a protest on Friday when one suspect was arrested. Cruz’s office said that the senator remains resolute in his support of Israel, while brushing off the protesters' tactics of "harassment or intimidation."

"Senator Cruz will continue to stand with Israel and support Israel's right to defend itself and utterly eradicate Hamas. No amount of harassment or intimidation by terrorist supporters will change that," a spokesman for the senator said.

Last week, Cruz wrote online that "Pro-Hamas protestors have been screaming and cursing for 2 hours. Banging cowbells & blowing whistles."

White House

FLORIDA BANS: Biden laments 'extreme' Florida abortion ban, blames Trump …Read more

Capitol Hill

ROGUE TWO: 2 House Republicans move to oust Speaker Johnson 6 months after he took gavel …Read more

'ELECTION INTERFERENCE': GOP senator fights back against illegal immigrants voting in DC elections …Read more

UN HYPOCRISY: Fetterman blasts UN rights chief over 'concern' for anti-Israel agitators …Read more

'FREE SPEECH': Tim Scott criticizes Trump gag order fines as First Amendment breach …Read more

A PRICE FOR RIOTING: GOP rep looks to strip financial aid from students convicted in anti-Israel protests …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

MILLION-DOLLAR QUESTION: Trump asks if college riots are intentional to distract from ‘millions’ of migrants ‘pouring into our country’ …Read more

'STOP IMMEDIATELY': Trump says 'weak and ineffective leadership' at universities must be 'replaced' amid violent anti-Israel chaos …Read more

Across America

SWING AND A MISS: Columbia copied Biden's playbook of 'don't' when addressing anti-Israel agitators — then it tried Trump's …Read more

'GLOBAL PROBLEM': NYC Mayor Adams warns of movement to 'radicalize young people' after NYPD arrests hundreds at Columbia, CUNY campuses …Read more

MIGRANT ENCAMPMENT: Hundreds of asylum seekers take up residence at Seattle park after funding for hotel stay runs out …Read more

GOT 'EM: Agents nab three illegal immigrants with vile criminal history …Read more

