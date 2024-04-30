Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security

3 illegal immigrant child sex offenders captured while entering Texas in a single weekend

Agents regularly encounter sex offenders at the border

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Border Patrol agents capture illegal immigrants in El Paso Sector Video

Border Patrol agents capture illegal immigrants in El Paso Sector

Fox News Digital was on the ground in El Paso Sector as Border Patrol agents caught illegal immigrants entering the U.S., including one group that cut into a border fence.

Border Patrol agents at the southern border stopped three child sex offenders entering the U.S. illegally in Texas over the weekend, the agency’s top official announced on Monday.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens announced that agents in Eagle Pass, Rio Grande City and Cotulla arrested three criminal sex offenders.

He said that all three of the men had prior felony convictions for "Indecency w/ child Sexual contact."

BORDER PATROL BUSTS ILLEGAL MEXICAN IMMIGRANT CHILD SEX OFFENDER THEY SAY CARRIED GUNS IN SCHOOL

border patrol agent stands on cliff in Arizona

A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands on a cliff looking for migrants that crossed the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico near Sasabe, Arizona. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"They will be set up for prosecution and removal from the U.S.," he said. The men were not named.

CBP REPORT REVEALS LOWEST MARCH FOR MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS; TEXAS CRACKDOWN CONTINUES

The three illegal immigrants who Border Patrol have identified as sex offenders. (CBP)

The three are in addition to number of sex offenders who have been nabbed either at the border or in the interior by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Earlier this month, agents in California announced that they had arrested a convicted sex offender who had been known to carry firearms in schools.

So far, there have been over 8,700 arrests of criminal noncitizens this fiscal year, compared to more than 15,000 in fiscal 2023 and more than 12,000 in fiscal 2022. Among them this year were 119 sex offenders. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE BORDER SECURITY CRISIS

There has been continued concern among some law enforcement and lawmakers that the ongoing crisis at the southern border has led to more criminals attempting to enter, including sneaking past Border Patrol agents as "gotaways."

It comes amid a broader migrant crisis at the border that has engulfed the U.S. for more than four years and has had significant effects.

140 migrants indicted in Texas over alleged border breach Video

There were more than 2.4 million migrant encounters in FY 2023. So far this fiscal year, there have been more than 1.3 million encounters up until the end of March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration has called on Congress to provide more funding and a comprehensive immigration reform package to fix what it says is a "broken" system, while Republicans have demanded the administration roll back its policies and restore Trump-era policies they believe solved the border crisis.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

More from Politics