Fox News Politics: Borderline impeachment

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's Happening?

- House Republican warns of serious national security threat related to space

- Mayorkas becomes first cabinet secretary to be impeached since the 19th century

- Democrat Tom Suozzi triumphs in special election to replace Santos

Mayorkas impeachment succeeds by one vote

On the eve of Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached in a historic vote over his mishandling of the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Three Republican lawmakers, Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Tom McClintock, R-Calif., jumped the aisle to vote against the impeachment.

The 214-213 vote came after the first impeachment failed earlier this month. Every House Democrat showed up to protect the cabinet secretary, including Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who temporarily left the hospital where he was recovering from surgery to cast his vote. Once Rep. Steve Scalise returned to D.C. from a cancer treatment, the GOP had the numbers to advance the articles of impeachment.

House Republicans have accused Mayorkas of violating his oath to defend the U.S. by failing to secure the border and "refusing" to enforce immigration laws.

The three Republicans who voted against impeachment on Tuesday have criticized Mayorkas' handling of the border but expressed reservations over whether it rose to the level of impeachment. McClintock warned it could set a precedent for political impeachments that could harm Republican officials in the future.

This is the first time a Cabinet secretary has been impeached by the U.S. Congress since 1876.

It's now up to the Senate — where Democrats run the show — to hold an impeachment trial.

Capitol Hill

'SERIOUS' THREAT: House Intel Chair Turner issues vague warning on 'serious national security threat,' urges Biden to declassify …Read more

'WILLING TO TRADE': Republican senators rally support to add 'meaningful' border security to House's foreign aid package …Read more

White House

'DEVASTATING REPUDIATION': White House claims Suozzi's victory in NY special election speaks volumes about GOP, Trump …Read more

WHITE HOUSE DODGE: Sullivan avoids details when pressed on 'serious national security threat' …Read more

'HEY EVERYBODY!': WH compares Ronny Jackson to 'Simpsons' character in email to Fox Digital …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

BACK AGAIN: Who is Tom Suozzi? A look at the Democrat who flipped Santos' seat blue …Read more

BLAME GAME: Haley faults Trump for New York special election loss …Read more

'EVERY SINGLE PENNY': Lara Trump says RNC funds will go to electing father-in-law Donald Trump …Read more

'INCOMPETENT': New poll reveals the top 2 issues negatively affecting voter confidence in Biden …Read more

Across America

PENCE HITS BACK: Former VP Mike Pence's policy think tank pushed back on Vance claim that foreign aid has a hidden 'impeachment time bomb' …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.