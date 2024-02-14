HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
White House compares Rep Ronny Jackson to ‘Simpsons’ character after he calls for Biden cognitive test
The White House responded to Fox News Digital's inquiry about Jackson with an image of 'Dr. Nick'
Published
Kayleigh McGhee White and Mike Davis discuss how a seemingly confused President Biden during a meeting with Jordan’s leader is fueling new concerns on ‘Fox News @ Night.’
Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.
Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com