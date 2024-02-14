Lara Trump says 'every single penny' of RNC funds will go to electing Donald Trump if she is made co-chair

Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law is promising that all the Republican National Committee's (RNC) finances will be poured into getting him re-elected if she is made co-chair of the committee.

Lara Trump, who the former president has pushed as a potential co-chair of the RNC, told reporters on Tuesday that "every single penny" would go to the campaign effort if she were appointed.

"The RNC needs to be the leanest, most lethal political fighting machine we’ve ever seen in American history," Lara Trump told Newsmax. "That is the goal over the next nine-and-a-half months. If I am elected to this position, I can assure you, there will not be any more $70,000 – or whatever exorbitant amount of money it was – spent on flowers."

"Every single penny will go to the No. 1 and the only job of the RNC – that is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country," she added.

As he moves closer to locking up the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Trump has increasingly been pushing to exert control and install loyalists at the national party committee.

Last week, Trump announced plans for his daughter-in-law to run as co-chair of the RNC.

"Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for," the former president said. "She has told me she wants to accept this challenge and would be GREAT!"

Lara Trump is the wife of the former president's second son, Eric Trump.

As Trump seeks to win back his old job in the White House, he stated on Monday how crucial it was for the RNC to be a good partner during the election.

"That means helping to ensure fair and transparent elections across the country, getting out the vote everywhere – even in parts of the country where it won’t be easy – and working with my campaign, as the Republican presumptive nominee for President, to win this election and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," he exclaimed.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.