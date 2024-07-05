Fox News Politics: Biden-Trump Rematch?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- Biden says he's ‘not going anywhere’

- White House staff ‘miserable’: report

- President to participate in crucial post-debate interview

JUST THE TWO OF US

Former President Trump on Thursday challenged President Biden to another debate , this time with no moderators.

In a Truth Social post, Trump requested a "no holds barred" and "all on" discussion with Biden about the future of the country.

"Let Joe explain why he wants Open Borders, with millions of people, and many violent criminals from parts unknown, pouring into our once great Nation, or why he wants Men Playing in Women’s Sports, or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the people of our Country, and so much more," he wrote. …Read more

White House

SO WHICH IS IT?: Biden seemingly contradicts own press secretary about seeing a doc after the debate …Read more

‘WE NEED YOU!’: Biden tells White House audience he's 'not going anywhere' during Fourth of July party …Read more

'WEEKEND AT BERNIE'S': White House staff 'miserable' amid pressure on Biden: report …Read more

Capitol Hill

'NOT AN ABERRATION': Everyone's known for years Biden has mental lapses: anonymous Dem senator …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

CA$H DUMP: Biden campaign launches $50M paid media blitz despite mounting pressure to drop out …Read more

'KISS OF DEATH': Democratic Rep warns dissing Kamala as Biden replacement would be the 'kiss of death' for the party …Read more

BY GEORGE: ABC’s Stephanopoulos lands crucial Biden interview, putting spotlight on his partisan past …Read more

FOUNDING FATHER KNOWS BEST: Biden should follow in George Washington's footsteps and 'step aside' says House Dem …Read more

'OLD FRIEND': Underdog Dem using Dave Chappelle show to gain edge in pivotal swing state …Read more

BIDEN'S BIGGEST TEST: President faces the most consequential weekend of his presidential rematch with Trump …Read more

MOUSE TRAP: Abigail Disney says she'll withhold donations unless Biden drops out …Read more

WHAT WOULD GRETCHEN DO?: How would a President Whitmer handle border crisis, immigration? …Read more

NO 'LAFFIN' MATTER?: Trump tests out new nickname for Kamala Harris amid speculation she'll replace Biden …Read more

'GOT TO GET BEYOND THIS': Harris spent months shooting down concerns over Biden's mental competency …Read more

'SQUARELY' ON BIDEN: Top 3 things Biden has to nail in primetime ABC interview: Experts …Read more

Across America

'FEEDING IT': Harvard slammed for 'smoke and mirrors' antisemitism response: 'They actually make things worse' …Read more

'MODERN JIM CROW': New California firearms tax prompts 2nd Amendment lawsuit …Read more

HAWKEYE HORROR: Honduran illegal immigrant charged with assaulting 12-year-old girl …Read more

‘REALLY GOOD TIME’: New Yorker article calls on Dems to use 25th Amendment to remove Biden …Read more

On the World Stage

LABOUR LANDSLIDE: Keir Starmer the new UK prime minister after massive election win …Read more

FREEDOM ISN'T FREE: Father of Marine killed in action turns grief into appreciation …Read more

