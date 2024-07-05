Fox News Politics: Biden-Trump Rematch?

Expand / Collapse search
- Biden says he's ‘not going anywhere’

- White House staff ‘miserable’: report

- President to participate in crucial post-debate interview

JUST THE TWO OF US

Former President Trump on Thursday challenged President Biden to another debate, this time with no moderators. 

In a Truth Social post, Trump requested a "no holds barred" and "all on" discussion with Biden about the future of the country. 

"Let Joe explain why he wants Open Borders, with millions of people, and many violent criminals from parts unknown, pouring into our once great Nation, or why he wants Men Playing in Women’s Sports, or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the people of our Country, and so much more," he wrote. …Read more

Trump and Biden on debate stage

Former president Donald Trump  and President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

White House

SO WHICH IS IT?: Biden seemingly contradicts own press secretary about seeing a doc after the debate …Read more

‘WE NEED YOU!’: Biden tells White House audience he's 'not going anywhere' during Fourth of July party …Read more

'WEEKEND AT BERNIE'S': White House staff 'miserable' amid pressure on Biden: report …Read more

Capitol Hill

'NOT AN ABERRATION': Everyone's known for years Biden has mental lapses: anonymous Dem senator …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

CA$H DUMP: Biden campaign launches $50M paid media blitz despite mounting pressure to drop out …Read more

'KISS OF DEATH': Democratic Rep warns dissing Kamala as Biden replacement would be the 'kiss of death' for the party …Read more

BY GEORGE: ABC’s Stephanopoulos lands crucial Biden interview, putting spotlight on his partisan past …Read more

FOUNDING FATHER KNOWS BEST: Biden should follow in George Washington's footsteps and 'step aside' says House Dem  …Read more

'OLD FRIEND': Underdog Dem using Dave Chappelle show to gain edge in pivotal swing state …Read more

Dave Chapelle performing

Dave Chappelle performs at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola)

BIDEN'S BIGGEST TEST: President faces the most consequential weekend of his presidential rematch with Trump …Read more

MOUSE TRAP: Abigail Disney says she'll withhold donations unless Biden drops out …Read more

WHAT WOULD GRETCHEN DO?: How would a President Whitmer handle border crisis, immigration? …Read more

NO 'LAFFIN' MATTER?: Trump tests out new nickname for Kamala Harris amid speculation she'll replace Biden …Read more 

Kamala Harris laughing

Vice President Harris met with cast members of "Queer Eye" at the White House, in which captions in a clip of the meeting did not match what was said. (Vice President Harris X post)

'GOT TO GET BEYOND THIS': Harris spent months shooting down concerns over Biden's mental competency …Read more

'SQUARELY' ON BIDEN: Top 3 things Biden has to nail in primetime ABC interview: Experts …Read more

Across America

'FEEDING IT': Harvard slammed for 'smoke and mirrors' antisemitism response: 'They actually make things worse' …Read more

'MODERN JIM CROW': New California firearms tax prompts 2nd Amendment lawsuit …Read more

HAWKEYE HORROR: Honduran illegal immigrant charged with assaulting 12-year-old girl …Read more

‘REALLY GOOD TIME’: New Yorker article calls on Dems to use 25th Amendment to remove Biden …Read more

On the World Stage

LABOUR LANDSLIDE: Keir Starmer the new UK prime minister after massive election win …Read more

New UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks to his supporters at the Tate Modern in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. Labour Party leader Starmer says voters "have spoken and they are ready for change" as an exit poll points to landslide win, and is expected to be the next British Prime Minister. The Labour Party has won the general election.  (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

FREEDOM ISN'T FREE: Father of Marine killed in action turns grief into appreciation …Read more

