Joe Biden

Biden campaign launches $50M paid media blitz despite mounting pressure for president to drop out

President Biden's campaign plans on targeting upcoming national events, like the Olympics, to appeal to voters

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Chad Pergram: Some Democrats believe it's 'too messy' to 'ditch' Biden at this point Video

Chad Pergram: Some Democrats believe it's 'too messy' to 'ditch' Biden at this point

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on Democrats' fears about how President Biden's performance at the CNN Presidential Debate could impact races down-ballot on 'Special Report.'

Amid mounting pressure on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, his campaign announced a massive media blitz to the tune of $50 million that will target battleground state voters.

The media blitz will target Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the campaign said.

Additionally, the campaign said it will be executing an "aggressive, targeted campaign" to appeal to young and diverse voters, which also includes an "aggressive travel schedule" for the president.

He will travel to every battleground state along with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first lady and the second gentleman.

DEMOCRATIC DONORS UNSURE IF BIDEN CAMPAIGN CAN CONTINUE: REPORTS

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden gesture to supporters at a post-debate campaign rally on June 28, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

The announcement of the "aggressive" campaign comes after Biden told a group of Democratic governors that he plans to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m. so he can "get more sleep," according to a report from The New York Times.  

The 81-year-old president is the oldest in the nation's history. His disastrous debate performance against former President Trump reportedly left Democrats in a "panic," with many donors refusing to give money to the party unless Biden drops out.

Despite this, Biden's campaign boasted about its "record-breaking" $127 million fundraising haul in June, saying they are leveraging "a substantial infrastructure advantage over the Trump campaign and RNC with new efforts on the ground."

HOLLYWOOD MEGADONOR ARI EMANUEL TORCHES BIDEN, SAYS DONORS ARE MOVING MONEYY DOWNBALLOT: ‘WE’RE IN F--- CITY'

A survey by The New York Times and Siena College revealed that Trump received a significant boost following his debate performance.

According to the poll, Trump now tops Biden 49%-43% among likely voters nationwide, which is a three-point swing toward the presumptive GOP presidential nominee from the previous New York Times/Siena College poll from just a week ago.

Biden/Trump split

President Biden, left, and former President Trump. ( Win McNamee/Getty Images | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump's lead over Biden edges up to 49%-41% among the larger pool of registered voters.

However, Biden has remained steadfast in his commitment to running for a second term. During a Fourth of July celebration at the White House, Biden said "You got me, man" and "I'm not going anywhere" in response to the crowd calling out, "We need you."

In this month's push, Biden's campaign said that they will target "issues that will decide this election" like "a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, economic relief and opportunities for middle- and working-class families, and the threat Donald Trump poses to our democracy and the rule of law."

Biden supporters at campaign rally

Supporters listen during a President Biden campaign event at The North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, June 28, 2024. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The campaign also plans on using their large budget to target key events in July, including the Olympic Games on NBC, "Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" and "The Bachelorette" season premiere.

The campaign's expenditure is part of their continued effort to appeal to a "diverse group" of voters that, they say, is the backbone of their administration.

Biden will kick off his new push with a trip to Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday. He will deliver remarks at a campaign event with supporters. His campaign said he will be joined by Gov. Tony Evers, Congressman Mark Pocan and others.

Following Biden's remarks at the event, he is scheduled to sit down for an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

