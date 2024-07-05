New Yorker article calls on Dems to use 25th Amendment to remove Biden: What it was ‘designed for’

A new article in The New Yorker advised Democratic Party leaders to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Biden from office.

Amid the wave of Democratic and liberal media calls for Biden to give up his re-election bid following his performance at last week’s presidential debate, New Yorker contributor Jeannie Suk Gersen offered the last-ditch Constitutional mechanism as a way to compel Biden to leave office, even if he refuses.

"Now is really a good time for Democratic leaders to dust off their knowledge of the Amendment – this time regarding their own party’s President," the author wrote in her July 3 piece, titled, "This Is What The Twenty-Fifth Amendment Was Designed For."

EX-MSNBC HOST ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS REPLACING BIDEN ON TICKET: 'HARRIS MAY BE OUR ONLY HOPE'

The White House so far has said Biden will continue his run for a second term. This week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president is "absolutely not" dropping out of the race and that he wasn't suffering from any degenerative medical condition.

While many Democrats have called on Biden to step aside for another candidate, prominent blue state governors, including Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., among others, have pledged their support for the president’s re-election bid.

Gersen offered the 25th Amendment as the way to break this resistance to Biden leaving the race and abdicating his shot at another term.

"The widespread anxieties about Biden’s age-related impairment have increased over time, only to be shushed by his allies. They became most plainly justified during his painful and prolonged public exposure on television during last week’s debate," she wrote.

"The fact that many prominent Democrats have yet to say the obvious and instead have told voters not to worry about one bad debate is a poignant national version of the denial that almost every family eventually goes through with respect to an aging patriarch or matriarch."

"It is time for our leaders to realize that this is not in fact a family matter and take seriously their own constitutional responsibility to determine whether the President – not the team around him – has the capacity to govern," she said.

CALIFORNIA DELEGATE SAYS BLACK WOMEN WILL 'BLOW THE PARTY UP' IF DEMS PICK A 'WHITE MAN OVER KAMALA HARRIS'

Gersen described using the Amendment as the "better path" than allowing Biden to make the choice to step down, one that ensures he leaves office and fills the role with Vice President Kamala Harris while allowing her to pick her own vice president.

This would also avoid the "chaotic process of quickly selecting a new nominee" which "could consume Democrats and doom their chances in November," she said.

"We would not have to fret intensely about an open convention or anticipate a divisive and bruising fight over who the nominee will be. This allows an orderly transition – in place of mayhem – in which Biden cedes smoothly to Harris and sets the stage for a campaign season focused on a version of the Biden-Harris Administration with Harris as its representative," Gersen wrote.

The author concluded with an appeal to those looking to protect Biden’s "ego and pride" by supporting his choice to continue running.

"But this is the Presidency, and the White House may soon be a highly staffed nursing home for one man. Biden’s dignity and legacy require that he or the leaders of his party not let it get to that point," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House referred Fox News Digital to the Biden campaign when asked for comment. The campaign hadn't responded as of publication.