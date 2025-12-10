Elon Musk accuses Ilhan Omar of treason over Somalia comments in viral social media post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk accused Rep. Ilhan Omar of committing treason over past comments in which she vowed to safeguard Somali interests in the U.S. while assuring her constituents the administration would "do what we ask it to do."

"This sounds like treason," Musk wrote on X, reposting a clip of Omar speaking to Somali constituents in Minnesota in 2024.

The video circulated widely online and was highlighted further by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's retweet on Wednesday.

Omar’s remarks were originally given in Jan. 2024, when she told supporters in the Twin Cities that she would fight to prevent the breakaway Republic of Somaliland from allowing Ethiopia to create a naval base on its coastline.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali refugee community in the U.S., with most members of that community living in Omar’s district.

"The U.S. government will do what we ask it to do," read a translation of Omar's speech.

"We should have this kind of confidence in ourselves as Somalis. We live in this country. We are taxpayers in this country. This country is one where one of your daughters sits in Congress. While I am in Congress, no one will take Somalia's sea, and the U.S. government won't support others to rob us. Don't stress over it, Minnesotans," the translation read.

Omar’s resurfaced video gained traction shortly after President Trump spoke at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, where he said she prioritized Somalia over the U.S.

"I love this Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, with the little turban," Trump said.

"She comes in, does nothing but b---h… She comes from her country, where I mean, it’s considered about the worst country in the world, right?"

He then told supporters, "We ought to get her the hell out," as the crowd chanted, "Send her back!"

Trump also criticized Omar and the Somali population more broadly, referencing the fact that dozens of Somali immigrants in Minnesota have been arrested or charged in connection with fraud schemes.

He also targeted Governor Tim Walz since the fraud schemes in question, and which cost the state around $1 billion, happened under his watch.

On Tuesday night, Omar responded to Trump’s comments, writing on X: "Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help… He continues to be a national embarrassment."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Elon Musk and Ilhan Omar for comment.