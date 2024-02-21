Fox News Politics: All in the family

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- Trump reveals VP shortlist

- 100 stories of 'Biden Border Catastrophe'

- Johnson pressured to make move on Ukraine aid

‘Never’ involved?

James Biden testified Wednesday that his brother, President Biden, "has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest" in his business ventures, according to his opening statement first obtained by Fox News Digital has learned.

"I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures," James Biden said in his opening statement. "Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities. None."

James Biden said that Joe Biden "played no role, was not involved with, and received no benefits" from his work with Chinese energy company CEFC, or the healthcare company Americore.

House Republicans have heard testimony from a number of the first son's former business associates — including Tony Bobulinski, who testified before the committees earlier this month that Joe Biden was involved in the family's business ventures. Bobulinski also testified that he personally met with Joe Biden.

White House

'STRIKING INACCURACIES': Biden's team ramping up press criticism following Special Counsel report …Read more

'DOESN'T SEEM VERY AMERICAN': Ex-USDA official blasts 'mind-boggling' Biden regulations on farming, menthol …Read more

Capitol Hill

'DANGERS AND DESTRUCTION': Speaker Johnson highlights 100 stories of 'dangers and destruction' of 'Biden Border Catastrophe' …Read more

STRONG WARNING: Rand Paul: 'Never, ever let Gavin Newsom anywhere near the White House’ …Read more

CLASH WITH MCCONNELL?: Trump teases fight with McConnell in Fox News town hall: ‘I don’t know that I can work with him’ …Read more

WAR ZONE: Pressure grows on Johnson to make a move on Ukraine aid as Russian invasion nears 2-year mark …Read more

'GREEN BAD DEAL': Republicans probing banks over climate coordination impacting farmers …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

VP SHORTLIST REVEALED: Trump reveals VP shortlist includes DeSantis, Scott, Ramaswamy, Noem, Donalds, Gabbard …Read more

CONFLICTING ACCOUNTS: Dem House candidate was arrested in prostitution sting, but his story doesn't match police records ...Read more

DEFENSE FUND: Trump leadership PAC spent nearly $3M in January on legal expenses, FEC filing shows …Read more

'TOUGH': Biden campaign trolls Trump's 'weakest operation in recent history' amid lagging campaign cash troubles …Read more

BIG MONEY: Nikki Haley’s campaign against Trump has siphoned thousands of 'large dollar' donors away from Biden …Read more

INFIGHTING: Republican Party infighting escalates in Ohio as March primary nears …Read more

'WE ARE PREPARED': Letitia James ready to seize Trump's assets if he is unable to pay $354 million fraud fine …Read more

Across America

ON THE BOOKS: California lawmakers introduce reparations package with formal apology for slavery …Read more

ELDER-IN-CHIEF: Pelosi clashes with reporter over Biden being 'too old' to be president, slams 'unfair' special counsel report …Read more

‘IT’S EDUCATION': Kentucky Republican says early childhood education is the answer to workforce, childcare crises …Read more

LIBRARY PROPOSAL: Georgia proposal for parental oversight of library books advances, critics cry censorship …Read more

HAPPY HOUR: Indiana lawmakers vote to lift nearly 40-year ban on restaurant happy hours …Read more

