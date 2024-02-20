HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Pressure grows on Johnson to make move on Ukraine aid as Russian invasion nears 2-year mark
'Now is not a good time to give the Russians a hand,' Senate GOP aide tells Fox News Digital
Published
Air Force Brig. Gen. Rob Spalding (ret.) discusses the growing concerns about Russia's nuclear capability and Sen. Lindsey Graham's push for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.
Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com