Biden campaign trolls Trump's 'weakest operation in ... history' amid lagging campaign cash

FIRST ON FOX: President Biden's re-election campaign is pulling no punches in trolling former President Donald Trump following its "historic" cash-on-hand announcement and massive fundraising haul for the month of January.

The Biden campaign said Monday it raised more than $42 million last month and has $130 million in cash-on-hand across all of its joint-fundraising committees — a figure the president's re-election team is touting as "the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history" at this point in the election cycle.

Those numbers compare to just $30 million cash-on-hand reported by the Trump campaign at the end of January, although his campaign has not yet released its fundraising numbers for the month.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks if you are Donald Trump and also like money," Biden campaign official Ammar Moussa told Fox News Digital. "The RNC had its worst fundraising year in decades, is hemorrhaging cash, and now Trump enters the general election with the weakest operation in recent history."

"While Trump and the RNC burn cash paying for Trump's ...challenges, our campaign is proud of its historic war chest whose funds are going to reach the voters who will decide this election this November," he added, referencing Trump's numerous legal defenses being waged in Washington, D.C., Miami and Atlanta courtrooms.

Last year, Trump's campaign fundraising apparatus shelled out $50 million to cover the cost of those legal bills, contributing to Biden's financial upper-hand.

However, Trump's campaign is pointing to his edge in early general election polls that show him leading or statistically tied with Biden, as well as what they say is the inflow of money from everyday Americans ready for a change.

"President Trump’s campaign is fueled by small dollar donors across the country from every background who are sick and tired of Crooked Joe Biden’s record-high inflation, wide open border invasion, crime and chaos," Trump campaign national press secretary Karolina Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

"Voters don’t want four more years of misery and destruction, and that’s why President Trump is dominating Biden in every single battleground poll," she added.

Biden's cash advantage also comes just weeks after Fox News Digital reported on the cash problems and swing-state disarray being faced by the Republican National Committee (RNC) as its rival, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), held nearly three times the cash-on-hand to start the election year.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.