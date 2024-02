Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Nikki Haley's Republican presidential campaign has succeeded in siphoning thousands of donors away from President Biden.

The Haley campaign's Tuesday fundraising report, first obtained by Politico, showed that more than 5,200 donors who gave to Biden's 2020 campaign have donated to Haley this election cycle. That number includes over 1,600 who gave more than $500,000 to Biden, the outlet reported.

Haley's report says the campaign received "large dollar" donations of $200 or more from 55,000 individuals in the month of January.

Haley has also siphoned some donors away from Trump. More than 10,000 donors who previously supported Trump in 2020 have donated to her campaign this election cycle, and 3,000 in January alone, according to Politico.

Haley has indicated she is determined to stay in the GOP primary race as long as she can. Trump remains dominant in polling, and he is expected to secure a commanding victory over Haley in her home state of South Carolina this weekend.

"I refuse to quit. South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere," Haley said during a Tuesday campaign event.

"I have no fear of Trump’s retribution," she stated.

Haley seems intent on holding her ground through at least Super Tuesday on March 5, when 15 states will hold their primaries and award some 800 delegates. Meanwhile, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will hold winner-take-all primaries on March 19, likely to be major victories for Trump.

While South Carolina is home for Haley, the former president enjoys the backing of the state's governor, nearly the entire congressional delegation, and scores of state lawmakers and local officials.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.