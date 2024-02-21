Pelosi clashes with reporter over Biden being 'too old' to be president, slams 'unfair' special counsel report

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued with a reporter in an interview released Saturday about a poll that found a vast majority of Americans believe President Biden is too old to serve as president again.

"An ABC Ipsos on the 11th of this month showed that 86% of Americans now think Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term. Are statistics like that causing major alarm bells to ring in your party?" reporter Tim Sebastian asked Pelosi at the Munich Security Conference.

"Well what percentage think that Trump is too old?" Pelosi responded to Sebastian when pressed on Biden's age.

"Joe Biden has wisdom, knowledge, judgment, a beautiful vision for America, knowledge of the issues. He's been there so long," she told Sebastian.

"A strategic thinker, a master legislator, and that's all up here," she added, gesturing to her head in a reference to Biden's mental abilities. "And then in his heart, empathy for the American people."

Sebastian continued to question Pelosi about Biden's mental ability, citing Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, which referred to Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" and outlined several examples of Biden failing to remember the timeline of major events.

Pelosi took a swipe at Hur during her interview.

"I think that person should have just done his business, charge or don't charge," Pelosi said of Hur. "We don't need you doing a doctor's analysis of something that you are so unfair about."

"Do you remember everything that might have happened 20 or 30 years ago?" Pelosi asked Sebastian.

"But the public perception is now that he is too old to run, isn't it? You don't get away from this," Sebastian said.

"Let me get back to your question," Pelosi said, interrupting the reporter. "Let me get to your question."

"I think Joe Biden is great," she said, explaining that the Democratic Party was doing everything possible to win the election.

Hur's report included an anecdote about Biden forgetting the exact date of his son Beau's death, an incident that Biden initially claimed the Special Counsel brought up in his interview.

However, it was Biden who first brought up the death of his son. Fox News found Biden brought up Beau’s death, not Hur, during his October interview, according to two well-placed sources familiar with the probe.

The Biden administration immediately pushed back on the report and has defended Biden's mental sharpness.

Fox News' Sarah-Rumpf Whitten, David Splunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.