Indiana lawmakers vote to lift nearly 40-year ban on restaurant happy hours

Indiana lawmakers voted to lift a nearly 40-year ban on happy hours on Tuesday.

The bill would allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages at a reduced price for portions of the day.

Restrictions accompany the times businesses can reduce prices, with a maximum of four hours in one day and 15 hours in one week.

Indiana lawmakers voted to lift a nearly 40-year ban on happy hours Tuesday.

State senators approved House Bill 1086 with bipartisan support in a 38-10 vote. The bill would allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages at a reduced price for portions of the day.

State Sen. Kyle Walker, the bill's sponsor, told lawmakers Tuesday that the tourism and restaurant industries want the legislation in order to attract more patrons and increase food sales.

INDIANA COUNTY JUDGE STRIKES DOWN 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL' VOTING LAW IN FAVOR OF GOP SENATE HOPEFUL

He said the bill would "generally assist an industry that is still fighting its way back after severe losses due to the pandemic."

Some restrictions accompany the times businesses can reduce prices, or in other words, host a happy hour. The time may not exceed four hours in one day and 15 hours in one week. The proposal also says discounts could not be offered between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

INDIANA GOV. ERIC HOLCOMB SIGNS LAW ALLOWING WOMEN TO OBTAIN BIRTH CONTROL WITHOUT DOCTOR'S PRESCRIPTION

Happy hours were banned in the state in 1985, according to IndyStar archives, aiming to reduce drunk driving. Individuals who knowingly or intentionally violate the current ban could face a Class B misdemeanor, according to state code.

The proposal now goes back to the House for review. If the bill becomes law, the change would take effect July 1.