Fox News Politics: All eyes on Israel

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail

All eyes on Israel

UNWAVERING: Biden shuns calls to de-escalate after Hamas terror attacks, vows support to Israel Read more

'IMMEDIATE PRIORITY': GOP Rep demands Biden take action to rescue 'many' Americans stuck in Israel …Read more

President Joe Biden speaks on the attacks on Israel by Hamas. (Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'ABHORRENT AND HEINOUS': Top Republican slams Harvard after student orgs blame Israel over Gaza attacks …Read more

BAN IRAN: DeSantis declares support for Israel during war, announces new proposals to block Iranian businesses in Florida …Read more

'ALL WEAPONS' NECESSARY: Republican lawmaker ramps up pressure on Biden admin amid bloody war in Israel …Read more

'SQUAD' GOALS: Rep. Ilhan Omar suggests 'solution' for Israel is not through military, but negotiating with Hamas …Read more

‘IT SICKENS ME’: Dem lawmaker blasts 'Squad' over calls to end Israel funding …Read more

Rep. Ilhan Omar was ousted from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs this year over her previous criticism of Israel (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

NUMBERS SPEAK: Democrats support Palestinians over Israel, GOP overwhelmingly stands with US ally: 2023 poll …Read more

DELETED TWEET: Blinken removes tweet calling for cease-fire in Israel after backlash …Read more

White House watch

SPECIAL COUNSEL: Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents case …Read more

'FLAGRANTLY UNLAWFUL': GOP attorneys general push for fix to ‘catch-and-release loophole' at border …Read more

SECURITY CONCERNS: Border Patrol sees thousands of 'special interest' illegal immigrants …Read more

TRIP CANCELED: Blinken suspends plans Middle East trip including Saudi Arabia visit amid Hamas-Israel war …Read more

Biden and Netanyahu

President Biden has spoken to Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu several times since Hamas' horrific surprise attack (Anna Moneymaker/Sean Gallup)

IN FOCUS: Biden's depletion of emergency oil supply may come back to haunt amid Israel-Hamas war …Read more

Seeking a speaker

HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE: Here's where we stand with the House speaker race …Read more

JORDAN V SCALISE: Jordan leads Scalise in public endorsements ahead of House speaker vote …Read more

Jordan and Scalise split image

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, left, and Majority Leader Steve Scalise. (Getty Images)

MAD HOUSE: Republican weigh rules change for secret speaker ballot …Read more

EXPERTS WEIGH IN: Experts give their take on whether empty speaker's chair affected Hamas' attack on Israel …Read more

'BIGOTRY AND CALLOUSNESS': AOC, other liberals slam Democratic Socialists over pro-Palestine rally in NYC Read more

Campaign trail

FOREIGN POLICY POSITIONING: Middle East Conflict spills into the Road for The White House …Read more

CALLING IT QUITS: A second Republican presidential candidate drops out of the 2024 nomination race …Read more

GAME CHANGER: GOP candidate reveals millions raised in race that 'will determine control of the Senate' …Read more

CHANGE OF PLANS: Trump will not visit Capitol Hill as previously planned amid speaker fight, source says …Read more

