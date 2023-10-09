Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden interviewed by special counsel about classified documents

The interview was conducted over two days and concluded Monday, the White House counsel's office said in a statement.

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Jacqui Heinrich Fox News
Published
close
President Biden addresses the nation after Israel declares it is 'at war' Video

President Biden addresses the nation after Israel declares it is 'at war'

President Biden says the U.S. condemns 'appalling' assault on Israel after Hamas terrorists infiltrated areas of the country and rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip. 

President Biden was interviewed as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents by Special Counsel Robert Hur, the White House counsel's office said.

"The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday," White House Counsel’s Office spokesperson Ian Sams told Fox News. "As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation. 

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally in June

President Biden address a campaign rally in Washington, D.C. The president was interviewed as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents by Special Counsel Robert Hur. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time," Sams added. 

The interview played out as war broke out in the Middle East and Biden was speaking with foreign leaders.

The story is breaking, Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics