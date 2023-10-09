Trump will not visit Capitol Hill ahead of House speaker race: source

Former President Trump will not visit Capitol Hill Tuesday to meet with congressional Republicans as they consider a next speaker of the House, a source familiar with the 2024 GOP front-runner's plans told Fox News Digital.

The former president told Fox News Digital last Thursday that he would visit Washington, D.C., and Capitol Hill to take part in a House Republican Conference as members considered who would become the next speaker of the House, following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

A source familiar, though, told Fox News Digital on Monday that the president's plans had changed, and he will no longer visit Washington or Capitol Hill to take part in those discussions or the House GOP candidate forum set to begin Tuesday evening.

Trump, early Friday morning, endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to serve as House speaker.

TRUMP EXPECTED TO VISIT CAPITOL HILL NEXT WEEK AMID HOUSE SPEAKER RACE: SOURCES

Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is up against House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., for the role.

Meanwhile, Trump, last week, said he would accept a short-term role as speaker of the House of Representatives to serve as a "unifier" for the Republican Party until lawmakers reach a decision on who should take on the post.

McCarthy was removed as speaker of the House last Tuesday after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a measure against him known as a motion to vacate, accusing him of breaking promises he made to win the speaker's gavel in January.

"I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress," Trump told Fox News Digital. "If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer term, because I am running for president."

TRUMP WOULD ACCEPT HOUSE SPEAKERSHIP FOR A 'SHORT PERIOD' WHILE REPUBLICANS DECIDE ON A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT

"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion – I’m not doing it because I want to – I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump said.

Trump did not specify who had asked him, although a number of GOP lawmakers have said he is their preference for speaker.

Trump stressed that if Republicans cannot come to a consensus, he would take the speakership for a short "30, 60 or 90-day period."

"I would only do it for the party," he said, emphasizing that his focus is on his presidential campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in January, as the House considered who should become the speaker after Republicans took the majority in the chamber, Gaetz opted not to vote for McCarthy or Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who was floated as an option, but voted instead for the former president.

When Gaetz’s name was called during the seventh round of voting, he responded: "Donald John Trump."