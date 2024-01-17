Fox News Politics: ‘Alarming’ surveillance

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- Sanders' anti-Israel bill goes down in flames

- New poll shows Trump dominating New Hampshire primary

- Maine superior court stays decision to barring Trump from primary ballot

‘Alarming’ surveillance

FIRST ON FOX: Federal investigators asked banks to search and filter customer transactions by using terms like "MAGA" and "Trump" as part of an investigation into Jan. 6, warning that purchases of "religious texts" could indicate "extremism," the House Judiciary Committee revealed in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Fox News Digital has learned the committee also obtained documents that indicate officials suggested that banks query transactions with keywords like Dick's Sporting Goods, Cabela's, Bass Pro Shops and more.

"This kind of pervasive financial surveillance, carried out in coordination with and at the request of federal law enforcement, into Americans’ private transactions is alarming and raises serious doubts about FinCEN’s respect for fundamental liberties," Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the Judiciary Committee, wrote in a letter asking for a briefing from FinCEN, a Treasury Department investigating bureau that looks at financial crimes ...Read more

White House

VIVEK VS VP: Ramaswamy challenges Harris to debate focused on AI, as speculation swirls over Trump's running mate …Read more

ANTI-TRUMP PLOT: IRS leaker sought consultant role with express purpose of releasing former president's tax returns, DOJ says …Read more

'BORDER, BORDER, BORDER': Johnson to prioritize border crisis in meeting with President Biden …Read more

KEEP IT 'SUBTLE': Aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asked EMS not to use lights or sirens, 911 call reveals …Read more

Capitoll Hill

PROTECTING CHURCHES: Rubio introduces bill to protect nonprofit institutions from federal regulations …Read more

GOV SPENDING: Senate clears 1st hurdle to pass short-term government funding …Read more

SWING AND A MISS: Sanders resolution that would freeze aid to Israel goes down in flames …Read more

Tale from the Campaign Trail

NO LABELS NO CHANCE: Judge says No Labels can block candidates from running for offices other than president in Arizona …Read more

WARNING TO BIDEN CAMPAIGN: Jamie Dimon says Trump 'wasn’t wrong' about critical issues …Read more

2-PERSON RACE: New poll shows where Trump, Haley stand in New Hampshire GOP primary …Read more

JOB FOR VIVEK? Trump teases future role for former GOP rival …Read more

Across America

CONTENTIOUS MOMENT: Judge threatens to throw Trump out of defamation trial …Read more

BORDER INSECURITY: California voters overwhelmingly say US-Mexico border is 'not secure,' poll finds …Read more