The Hollywood producer who introduced Hunter Biden to his art dealer, George Bergès, previously helped President Biden raise over $25,000 for his campaign, a Fox News Digital review of a cached version of his campaign website found.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer identified California-based producer Lanette Phillips as the individual who had linked the first son up with Bergès following his closed-door interview this month before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees as part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

According to Bergès' interview transcript, which was reviewed by Fox News Digital, the art dealer said he met Phillips a "couple of years ago" at a French restaurant near his New York City gallery and knew she was involved "to some degree" with Democratic politics but did not know the entire scope.

Phillips, whose website states she has produced music videos for musicians such as Elton John, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, told Variety in 2019 that she has known President Biden for some time.

"I've known Biden for many years and I believe in his policies," Phillips said. "We need to bring our parties together and work together, and he's proven to be able to do that very successfully."

In fact, Phillips helped Biden round up at least $25,000 in donations from individuals for his 2020 campaign, according to a cached version of his campaign website showing its "volunteer fundraisers." The money presumably came from a November 2019 fundraiser she hosted at her Los Angeles home alongside actress Alyssa Milano, which Variety detailed in its article. In addition to fundraising for Biden, Phillips has also donated $5,000 to the Democratic National Committee and thousands in support of John Kerry's failed presidential campaign.

Phillips, meanwhile, has also communicated with Hunter Biden since at least 2010, according to emails from his abandoned laptop. Her earliest email was sending condolences to Hunter in 2010 after his grandmother passed away.

In October 2015, a couple of days before Biden announced he was not running for president, Phillips wrote to Hunter saying she is "keeping her fingers crossed your father will announce" a run for president, adding that if he did, she has a team of "really exciting and dedicated people who are eagerly awaiting to jump in and give 100% support!"

She wrote to him again in January 2018, wishing him a Happy New Year and asked if he would be in attendance for his father's book tour stop in Los Angeles at the time. It does not appear that he responded, so she emailed him again a few days later and noted his book tour was "sold out" and wanted to know if Hunter would be "able to sort us out for passes." It is unclear whether she was able to attend the Los Angeles book tour event.

Bergès' testimony seemingly contradicts earlier statements from Phillips. The New York Times reported in February 2020 that Phillips had initially worked with Hunter Biden to find him an art dealer. She, however, told the publication that Hunter Biden did not sign with anyone under her guidance, that she was no longer advising him and he was still looking for a gallery.

Phillips and Biden's campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Hunter Biden's artwork has reportedly brought in at least $1.3 million, and one of the buyers was Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a real estate investor from Los Angeles who is a prominent Democrat donor whom President Biden appointed to a prestigious commission. Phillips also introduced her to Bergès, according to his testimony.

President Biden appointed Hirsh Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad in July 2022 – eight months after the first son's first art opening. It is not clear, however, whether her purchase came before or after the appointment.

Naftali donated over $200,000 to the Biden Victory Fund during the 2020 election cycle and over $30,000 to the Democratic National Committee in 2023. She also maxed out to the Biden campaign with two $3,300 donations last April.

Bergès also testified that Hunter Biden knew the identities of approximately 70% of his art buyers, contradicting earlier narratives from the White House.

The most lucrative was from Kevin Morris , the Hollywood lawyer dubbed Hunter Biden's "sugar brother" due to his financial support, help writing a book and lending a private jet to the president's son. He purchased $875,000 worth of artwork in a January 2023 deal.

Bergès testified that Morris only paid 40% commission on the $875,000 purchase and that the lawyer worked with Hunter to figure out the financial implications. He admitted to never having done an art deal like that before.