Former President George W. Bush shows up for jury duty in Dallas

Potential jurors who showed up at a downtown Dallas courtroom Wednesday found a surprise fellow citizen in their jury pool: former President George W. Bush.

A Bush spokesman confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that the former president turned up for jury duty after being summoned, and was at the courthouse from about 8:50 a.m. until just before noon. He ultimately was not selected to serve.

The affable former statesman spent time talking to other jurors and taking pictures with those who wanted one.

“He was very personable, very friendly, just ‘hey I’m here to serve,’ he asked questions and was very nice,” Sheri Coleman told the Morning News. “I loved it.”

Secret Service agents could be seen outside the court as Bush sat through jury selection.

Another potential juror, Joel Ehambe, said he was nervous to be in the same room as Bush, but that the former president but everyone at ease.

“I said it was an honor to meet him and I thanked him for being there,” Ehambe told The Morning News. “He thanked me as well.”

Click for more from The Dallas Morning News.