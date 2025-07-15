Former Obama staffer rips Cuomo campaign video: 'No message, no charisma'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former staffer of former President Barack Obama shredded a campaign video by New York City mayoral hopeful Andrew Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary to socialist Zohran Mamdani last month.

"This is one of the least compelling campaign videos that I have ever seen," Dan Pfeiffer, a former Obama White House deputy communications director and advisor, wrote on X.

"Just a visibly annoyed man wearing an ill-fitting shirt saying things he clearly doesn't believe," Pfeiffer said, stating that Cuomo had "No message," "No charisma," and that the video did not have any "compelling visuals."

Cuomo released the campaign video formalizing his independent mayoral bid on Monday, with the accompanying comment, "In it to win it."

Reached by Fox News Digital, a Cuomo campaign spokesman noted that the video had accrued more than 12 million views in less than a day since it was published online.

"If the insular pod saves America guys don’t like something, it must mean we’re in the right track," the spokesman added of Pfeiffer, who co-hosts the leading progressive podcast titled, "Pod Saves America."

Cuomo's video begins with him standing in a New York City park saying that "unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that the Democratic primary did not go the way that I had hoped."

"To the 400,040 New Yorkers who voted for me, a sincere thank you. Thank you for believing in me and in my agenda and experience," the former three-term governor turned mayoral candidate said. "I am truly sorry that I let you down. But as my grandfather used to say, ‘when you get knocked down, learn the lesson and pick yourself back up and get in the game, and that is what I’m going to do."

Cuomo delivered his message while footage played of him shaking the hands of people on the street and in the subway system.

"The fight to save our city isn’t over. Only 13% of New Yorkers voted in the June primary," Cuomo said. "The general election is in November, and I am in it to win it. My opponent, Mr. Mamdani, offers slick slogans but no real solutions. We need a city with lower rent, safer streets, where buying your first home is once again possible, where childcare won’t bankrupt you. That’s the New York City we know. That’s the one that is still possible."

"You haven’t given up on it, and you deserve a mayor with the experience and ideas to make it happen again. And the guts to take on anyone who stands in the way," Cuomo added. "Everyday I’m going to be hitting the streets, meeting you where you are to hear the good and the bad, problems and solutions. Because for the next few months, it’s my responsibility to earn your vote. So let’s do this. I’ll see you out there."

Mamdani's primary victory over Cuomo and nine other candidates three weeks ago rocked the Democratic Party, and boosted the Ugandan-born 33-year-old state assemblyman from Queens toward becoming the first Muslim mayor of the nation's most populous city. Mamdani surged to a primary victory thanks to an energetic campaign that put a major focus on affordability and New York City's high cost of living.

Mamdani made smart use of social media platforms, including TikTok, as he engaged low-propensity voters. He proposed eliminating fares to ride New York City's vast bus system, making CUNY (City University of New York) "tuition-free," freezing rents on municipal housing, offering "free childcare" for children up to age 5, and setting up government-run grocery stores.

Thanks in part to the efforts of a massive grassroots army of volunteers, he rode a wave of support from younger and progressive voters to catapult into first place over Cuomo, who had been the front-runner.

In deep blue New York City, the Democratic primary winner is largely favored to win the general election. If Mamdani wins in November, he will be the first Muslim and millennial mayor of New York City. Mamdani was raised in Uganda and then Cape Town, South Africa, until moving at age 7 to New York City, where he attended Bronx High School of Science.

Mamdani's father is a Columbia University professor who sits on the advisory council of an anti-Israel organization that supports boycotts and sanctions of Israel, routinely accuses the Israeli government of committing "genocide", and has expressed sympathy for suicide bombers. His mother is a celebrated Indian filmmaker.

Mamdani notably declined in a June interview to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada," sparking serious concern from Jewish New Yorkers facing increased antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

Also on the general election ballot is Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, who dropped his primary bid earlier this year amid sinking poll numbers in the wake of numerous controversies. Adams is running as an independent.

Other candidates in the general election are Jim Walden, a former federal prosecutor running as an independent, and Guardian Angels co-founder Curtis Sliwa, who, for a second straight election, is the Republican mayoral nominee.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser, Andrew Mark Miller and Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.