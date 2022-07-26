Jill Biden's press secretary to leave White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Dr. Jill Biden's press secretary will depart the White House in the coming days.

Michael LaRosa has served as Dr. Biden's press secretary since President Biden began his 2020 campaign. News of LaRosa's departure was first reported by CNN.

"For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White House, Michael has brought an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and media to my team as my spokesperson and adviser," Dr. Biden told CNN in a statement.

"On a small team, loyalty and friendship are lifelong — we will miss Michael. However, we are excited for him to begin a new chapter in his career," the statement continued.

LaRosa's departure comes as Biden's own press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is facing increased scrutiny from the press. Jean-Pierre took over from former White House press secretary Jen Psaki in May.

Since then, many reporters covering the White House have grumbled about Jean-Pierre's performance, particularly that she often lacks answers to questions.

A late June report from Politico stated that some of her answers have "baffled reporters" and "even made some of her White House colleagues wince."

Jean-Pierre most recently faced criticism for attempting to change the long-standing definition of an economic recession during Monday's press briefing. Typically, economists have defined a recession as any time the U.S. suffers negative GDP growth for two quarters in a row.