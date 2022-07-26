Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Jill Biden's press secretary to leave White House

Michael LaRosa served as the first lady's press secretary since President Biden started his 2020 campaign

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
First lady Dr. Jill Biden's press secretary will depart the White House in the coming days.

Michael LaRosa has served as Dr. Biden's press secretary since President Biden began his 2020 campaign. News of LaRosa's departure was first reported by CNN.

"For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White House, Michael has brought an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and media to my team as my spokesperson and adviser," Dr. Biden told CNN in a statement.

"On a small team, loyalty and friendship are lifelong — we will miss Michael. However, we are excited for him to begin a new chapter in his career," the statement continued.

JILL BIDEN CRITIQUED FOR FRETTING ABOUT JOE'S TENURE; LEFT FORCED TO 'PUT THEIR SILLINESS ON HOLD'

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, July 1, 2021.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Michael LaRosa, Biden Administration, attends "Politico X Showtime", a cocktails and conversation event co-hosted by Politico Playbook and Showtime’s The Circus, at the International Spy Museum on March 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Michael LaRosa, Biden Administration, attends "Politico X Showtime", a cocktails and conversation event co-hosted by Politico Playbook and Showtime’s The Circus, at the International Spy Museum on March 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: 10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY

LaRosa's departure comes as Biden's own press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is facing increased scrutiny from the press. Jean-Pierre took over from former White House press secretary Jen Psaki in May.

Since then, many reporters covering the White House have grumbled about Jean-Pierre's performance, particularly that she often lacks answers to questions.

A late June report from Politico stated that some of her answers have "baffled reporters" and "even made some of her White House colleagues wince."

Jean-Pierre most recently faced criticism for attempting to change the long-standing definition of an economic recession during Monday's press briefing. Typically, economists have defined a recession as any time the U.S. suffers negative GDP growth for two quarters in a row.

