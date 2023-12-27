Former Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby faces possible disbarment amid ongoing legal battles

The Maryland Bar Counsel has filed a petition to suspend former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's law license, following alleged misuse of her finances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new petition, filed Tuesday, asked the Maryland Supreme Court to immediately suspend Mosby because she was found guilty of a "serious crime" as defined under state ethics rules for lawyers.

The petition requests Mosby to "be suspended immediately from the practice of law pending the imposition of sentence and entry of a judgment of conviction."

Mosby, who gained a national profile for prosecuting Baltimore police officers after Freddie Gray, a Black man, died in police custody, faced perjury charges after she lied about her finances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosby was found guilty in 2022 and charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on a loan application.

The former top prosecutor allegedly withdrew $90,000 from Baltimore city's deferred compensation plan in 2020.

Modby then used the $90,000 as down payments to buy a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

Mosby also falsely claimed that she had suffered financial hardships from the pandemic, despite receiving her full salary of $250,000.

Prosecutors said that the money in the retirement account was held in a trust and belongs to the city until a planned participant is eligible to make a withdrawal.

They argued that Mosby wasn't entitled under federal law to access the funds in 2020 because her business, Mahogany Elite Enterprises, did not suffer any "adverse financial consequences" from the pandemic.

Delaney said Mosby's business had no clients or revenue.

Jury selection for that trial will begin on January 18, 2024.

A judge ruled that Mosby would not be sentenced until the completion of her second federal trial.

Mosby's lawyer in her criminal case, Federal Public Defender James Wyda, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.