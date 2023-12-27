Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Crime and Corruption

Former Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby faces possible disbarment amid ongoing legal battles

The petition asked the Maryland Supreme Court to disbar Marilyn Mosby

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
The Maryland Bar Counsel has filed a petition to suspend former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's law license, following alleged misuse of her finances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new petition, filed Tuesday, asked the Maryland Supreme Court to immediately suspend Mosby because she was found guilty of a "serious crime" as defined under state ethics rules for lawyers.

The petition requests Mosby to "be suspended immediately from the practice of law pending the imposition of sentence and entry of a judgment of conviction."

Mosby, who gained a national profile for prosecuting Baltimore police officers after Freddie Gray, a Black man, died in police custody, faced perjury charges after she lied about her finances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FORMER BALTIMORE PROSECUTOR MARILYN MOSBY FACES PERJURY TRIAL FOR ALLEGED MISUSE OF RETIREMENT

Marilyn Mosby speaks at Baltimore news conference

Maryland State Attorney for Baltimore City Marilyn Mosby speaks during a news conference on Oct. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Mosby was found guilty in 2022 and charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on a loan application.

The former top prosecutor allegedly withdrew $90,000 from Baltimore city's deferred compensation plan in 2020.

FORMER TOP BALTIMORE PROSECUTOR MARILYN MOSBY'S REQUEST FOR VENUE CHANGE IN PERJURY TRIAL DENIED

Modby then used the $90,000 as down payments to buy a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

Mosby also falsely claimed that she had suffered financial hardships from the pandemic, despite receiving her full salary of $250,000.

Marilyn Mosby

Defense lawyer A. Scott Bolden, right, proclaims his client Marilyn Mosby, middle, is innocent after leaving federal court with her and her husband, Nick Mosby, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Prosecutors said that the money in the retirement account was held in a trust and belongs to the city until a planned participant is eligible to make a withdrawal

BALTIMORE'S FORMER TOP PROSECUTOR MARILYN MOSBY HAS TRIAL DELAYED AFTER ENTIRE DEFENSE TEAM QUITS

They argued that Mosby wasn't entitled under federal law to access the funds in 2020 because her business, Mahogany Elite Enterprises, did not suffer any "adverse financial consequences" from the pandemic.

Marilyn Mosby

Marilyn Mosby, pictured last year, is facing two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud.  (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Delaney said Mosby's business had no clients or revenue.

Jury selection for that trial will begin on January 18, 2024.

A judge ruled that Mosby would not be sentenced until the completion of her second federal trial.

Mosby's lawyer in her criminal case, Federal Public Defender James Wyda, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

