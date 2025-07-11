Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Florida officials reveal criminal backgrounds of migrants held at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Florida officials reveal murderers, rapists among detainees at Trump-backed deportation facility

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
The 'Alligator Alcatraz' facility is a 'great one,' says acting ICE director Video

The 'Alligator Alcatraz' facility is a 'great one,' says acting ICE director

'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons discuss President Donald Trump signing his 'big, beautiful bill' into law and the opening of 'Alligator Alcatraz.'

EXCLUSIVE: Some individuals awaiting deportation at "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida were convicted of serious crimes, according to new information from the Florida Attorney General’s office. 

"The left-wing press continues to spend their time amplifying false reports, but the reality is that there are monsters awaiting deportation within Alligator Alcatraz far worse than the monsters lurking in the surrounding Everglades," Jeremy Redfern, communications director for Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, said in a statement.

"This group of murderers, rapists, and gang members are just a small sample of the deranged psychopaths that Florida is helping President Trump and his administration remove from our country," he continued.

Workers install a permanent Alligator Alcatraz sign. The facility is within the Florida Everglades, 36 miles west of the central business district of Miami, in Collier County. Florida, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Photo via Getty Images)

Workers install a permanent Alligator Alcatraz sign. The facility is within the Florida Everglades, 36 miles west of the central business district of Miami, in Collier County, Florida, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Getty Images)

Lazaro Rodriguez Santana, a Cuban national, was convicted in Texas of sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender. Honduran national Jose Fortin was convicted of second-degree murder in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Furthermore, authorities say Oscar "Satan" Sanchez of Honduras is an MS-13 gang member who faced convictions for resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit murder and assault in New York, as well as RICO offenses.

Guatemalan national Luis Donald Corado was convicted of burglary, forced entry, and voyeurism in Miami. Specifically, Corado’s case involved him looking into a woman’s window, according to the Florida official’s office.

Venezuelan national Wilfredo Alberto Lazama-Garcia is wanted for murder and aggravated robbery in the South American country. He is presumed to be a "gotaway" in 2021 during the border crisis.

US President President Donald Trump tours a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida on July 1, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

President President Donald Trump tours a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty)

In the United States, he was convicted of conspiracy "to defraud the U.S. government in Oklahoma." Eddy Lopez Jemot of Cuba was convicted of murder, arson, and assault. He was arrested for "cutting the throat of an elderly woman" in Key Largo, Florida, and then lit her residence on fire with hopes of hiding the evidence. 

Later that night, he allegedly "threatened to kill" another woman via beheading.

The facility is receiving initial backing by the state of Florida and is expected to receive repurposed FEMA funds on the federal level.

"It's known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ which is very appropriate, because I looked outside, and that's not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon," Trump said while touring the facility earlier this month. "But very soon, this facility will have some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet."

Alligator Alcatraz

Beds are seen inside a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, on July 1, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Alligator Alcatraz opened earlier this month with fierce opposition from environmentalists, who oppose its location in the Everglades, as well as some Democrats, who have been critical of the Trump administration’s immigration and deportation policies.

"This proposed detention center isn’t just cruel, it’s environmentally catastrophic. This facility would desecrate ecologically critical wetlands, trample on Tribal sovereignty, and transform one of the world’s most cherished ecosystems into a prison camp for political gain," Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a June 24 news release. 

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

