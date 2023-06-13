Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Florida judge bans phones, electronics in the courthouse during Trump's arraignment

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on 37 charges related to his handling of classified documents

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Biden remains silent on Trump’s indictment Video

Biden remains silent on Trump’s indictment

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports that Biden’s silence is fueling his critics on ‘Special Report.’

A Florida judge issued an order Monday night banning journalists from having cell phones or other electronic devices inside the courthouse for former President Donald Trump's arraignment Tuesday.

Southern District of Florida Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga ordered that all cell phones and electronic equipment are prohibited for members of the press inside the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami.

Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday on 37 charges in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into alleged mishandling of classified documents and alleged obstruction of justice.

Altonaga's order states that the U.S. Marshals Service will inspect all electronic equipment as they are brought into the courthouse Tuesday to "protect the Bench, Bar, and public from harm." 

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ANNOUNCES BILL TO DEFUND SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH, DERAIL INVESTIGATION OF TRUMP

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower

A judge issued an order Monday night banning journalists from using cell phones or other electronic devices inside the courthouse for former President Donald Trump's arraignment in Miami. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Penalties for violating the order can include up to 30 days in jail, a $5,000 fine and/or punishment for contempt of court, the judge reminded.

Smith argued in a 49-page indictment that Trump intentionally took classified material with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

TRUMP ARRIVES AT MIAMI HOTEL AHEAD OF ARRAIGNMENT ON FEDERAL CHARGES

Smith's indictment

In this photo illustration, pages are viewed from the unsealed federal indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The former president claims he is the victim of a "political hit job" for the classified documents case.

"Republicans are treated far different at the Justice Department than Democrats," Trump said at a GOP convention in Columbus, Georgia, over the weekend.

Trump's plane

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport on June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida.  (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Many lawmakers on Capitol Hill and political commentators have weighed in on the severity of the arraignment and what it could mean for Trump's presidential campaign.

In Nov. 2022, Trump announced he was launching a third presidential bid — setting up a potential rematch with President Biden — but a conviction could possibly upset his hopes to regain the White House.

