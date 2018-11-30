Florida Gov. Rick Scott suspends Brenda Snipes from role as supervisor of elections

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Friday suspended Brenda Snipes from her duties as the supervisor of elections in Broward County, and chose her temporary successor following the contentious recount in the state’s governor and U.S. Senate races during the midterm elections earlier this month.

Scott, who is headed to the Senate after defeating Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, faulted Snipes for “misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty” in a news release announcing his decision made via executive order.

DEPARTING BROWARD ELECTION OFFICIAL BRENDA SNIPES STANDS TO RECEIVE $130G IN PENSIONS: REPORTS

The announcement comes after Snipes, who faced heat regarding her handling of votes during this year’s elections, reportedly submitted her resignation earlier this month to the governor, which was to go into effect in January.

Citing numerous media reports, the governor accused Broward election officials of committing “multiple violations of Florida law” during the midterm elections, the news release said.

Scott selected Peter Antonacci to fill her position for what’s left of her term, until a new supervisor of elections can be voted on in the November 2020 elections, the news release said.

BRENDA SNIPES, EMBATTLED BROWARD COUNTY ELECTION OFFICIAL, TO RESIGN, REPORT SAYS

“Every eligible voter in Florida deserves their vote to be counted and should have confidence in Florida’s elections process,” Scott said. “After a series of inexcusable actions, it’s clear that there needs to be an immediate change in Broward County and taxpayers should no longer be burdened by paying a salary for a Supervisor of Elections who has already announced resignation.”

“I know that Pete will be solely focused on running free and fair elections, will not be running for election and will bring order and integrity back to this office,” he continued.

Snipes was appointed as the top elections official in Broward County in 2003 by then-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, a Republican. Snipes, a Democrat, has been elected to the role four times since.

Fox News’ Heather Lacy, Nicole Darrah and Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.