Florida AG slams Biden for holding first Supreme Court commission meeting virtually

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody ripped the Biden administration on Thursday after officials announced that the first meeting of the president’s Supreme Court commission would take place in a virtual format.

Moody targeted Biden in response to a notice from General Services Administration, which described the commission’s meeting as a "public virtual meeting" to be held May 19. The Florida attorney general called on the president to allow public access to the commission’s proceedings.

".@JoeBiden, America is not fooled," Moody wrote on Twitter. "You cannot legitimize a gross partisan attack on our nation’s highest court by assembling a group on ZOOM! Our country deserves more than a basement broadcast."

Dubbed the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, the group consists of 36 bipartisan law experts. The commission will examine "the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices."

Moody and other Republicans criticized Biden’s decision to form the commission. Critics pointed to the move as a sign that Biden supports a push among Democratic lawmakers to add additional justices to the Supreme Court.

In April, Moody called the commission "alarming." She warned of potential legal action if the meetings were not made public.

"We must be allowed to observe and challenge any and all undemocratic, un-American policy recommendations that threaten our democracy," Moody said in a video message at the time. "If the president ignores this request and chooses to keep any of these proceedings secret, I’ll utilize the full power entrusted to me by the voters of Florida to preserve the integrity of America’s judicial system."