©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

FLASHBACK: Biden said people who defy Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas should be held 'criminally' accountable

Video from October 2021 shows President Biden calling on "accountability" in Congressional subpoenas

"I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable criminally," President Biden said.

A newly resurfaced video clip shows President Biden saying in 2021 that those who defy the January 6 Committee's congressional subpoenas should be held "criminally" accountable. 

Biden made the comments in October 2021 on the White House lawn while being questioned by reporters. 

"Do you have a message to people who defy congressional subpoenas on the January 6 Committee?" a reporter asked Biden.  "I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable criminally," the president responded at the time. 

A little more than two years after those comments, Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is facing the full fury of congressional Republicans after he skipped a deposition on his nine-count indictment involving tax evasion.

In October 2021, President Biden says those who defy congressional subpoenas should be "criminally" prosecuted. (C-SPAN)

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee took to social media pushing back against Hunter's "stunt," demanding the president's son be held in contempt of Congress. 

Other critics also pointed to the claims concerning his father's relationship with his business dealings as "goalpost shifting," but Hunter claimed his father was never "financially involved" in his business dealings.

Joe and son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were "proud" of their son, Hunter.

Corporate media organizations spent years dismissing negative information pertaining to Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA)

President Biden also dodged reporters' questions this week on whether Hunter defied the subpoena. 

If convicted, Hunter faces a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

