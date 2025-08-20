Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Ukraine’s stolen children crisis looms large as NATO meets on Russia’s war

More than 19,500 Ukrainian children remain forcibly held by Russian authorities

By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Ukrainian children's lives have been stolen due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mykola Kuleba says Video

Ukrainian children's lives have been stolen due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mykola Kuleba says

Save Ukraine founder Mykola Kuleba discusses stopping the abduction of children on 'The Story.'

The thousands of Ukrainian children abducted since Russia’s invasion began 3½ years ago are once again at the forefront of international discussions as NATO leaders convened to discuss the war.

Following Russia’s deadly 2022 invasion, Ukrainian children have been among the war’s chief victims, with Kyiv confirming that there have been at least 19,546 cases of unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, Belarus or Russian-occupied territory, by Russian authorities.

Some reports have suggested the number of forcibly transported Ukrainian children could be significantly higher, ranging closer to 35,000 abductions, many of whom are feared to have been illegally adopted. 

Ukrainian girl sits on evacuation bus

A girl waves while sitting in an evacuation bus Sept. 17, 2024, in Pokrovsk, Ukraine.  (Yan Dobronosov/Global Image Ukraine via Getty Images)

'JUST EVIL': TOP REPUBLICAN DETAILS RUSSIA'S 'HORRIFIC' MASS ABDUCTIONS OF UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

Fox News Digital could not confirm if NATO leaders, who convened on Wednesday for a debriefint by U.S. military leaders, will include how to remedy the immense human rights violations targeting Ukrainian children as they look to establish security guarantees, possibly as soon as this week.

But President Donald Trump, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday followed by a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders on Monday, said the issue of forcibly deported Ukrainian children "is a subject at the top of all lists."

The issue was reignited after first lady Melania Trump sent a letter to Putin, which Trump hand-delivered during his meeting on Friday, in which she said "it is time" to restore children’s "dream of love, possibility and safety from danger."

"A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity — an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology," she wrote. 

The first lady did not specifically mention the war in Ukraine, though her letter, first obtained by Fox News Digital, was championed by Kyiv. 

Ukrainian children reunited with family

Denys Zaporozhchenko, left, meets his children Nikita, Yana and Dayana after the bus delivering them and more than a dozen other children from Russian-held territory arrived in Kyiv March 22, 2023.  (Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP via Getty Images)

UKRAINE’S 'UNDERGROUND RAILROAD' RESCUES ABDUCTED UKRAINIAN CHILDREN FROM RUSSIAN REEDUCATION CAMPS

Zelenskyy appeared to surprise Trump by handing him a letter written by his wife, Olena Zelenska, intended for the first lady. 

The contents of the second letter have not been disclosed, but Trump noted his wife’s compassion when it comes to the issue of children, a topic Zelenska has also worked to address. 

"She sees the heartbreak, the parents, the funerals that you see on television, always funerals," Trump said. 

Some children have been returned to Ukraine incrementally through the help of third-party mediators, like Qatar and the Vatican, though reporting suggests only some 1,500 have been released by Russian authorities. 

Ukrainian negotiators have been pushing for the return of the Ukrainian children for months as they meet with Russian counterparts in Turkey.

While prisoner-of-war swaps have been agreed to, Zelenskyy said Russian officials have refused to hand over any Ukrainian children directly to Kyiv. 

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia

Thousands of teddy bears and toys representing the thousands of children abducted during the war in Ukraine at the Rond-point Schuman in Brussels Feb. 23, 2023.  (Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

"We cannot reach an agreement with them on the return of the children," Zelenskyy told reporters last week, adding that despite attempts it remains "impossible" without the help of other parties involved. 

"That is why we wanted to get certain matters settled in this trilateral track — ceasefire, an all-for-all exchange and the return of children," he added. "This is something everyone benefits from. President Trump benefits, the Russians lose nothing, the Ukrainians lose nothing. It’s a fair compromise."

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.

