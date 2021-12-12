First lady Jill Biden dismisses concerns about president's mental fitness: 'Ridiculous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Jill Biden dismissed concerns about President Biden 's mental acuity as "ridiculous," during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

Touching on the president's plummeting poll numbers, CBS correspondent Rita Braver noted to the first lady: "Quite a few Americans have some questions about the president’s current mental fitness."

"I think that’s ridiculous," Jill Biden responded.

A recent poll found that 46% of American voters agreed with the statement that "Joe Biden is mentally fit," while 48% disagreed.

Braver also asked Jill Biden about the role the first lady plays as an informal adviser.

"I listen to him, he listens to me," Jill Biden said. "It's a marriage. And, you know, we talk about what's going on every day and what's going on with our lives.

"I'm not his adviser," she continued. "I'm his spouse. I'm his wife."

The first lady went on to say that she views her husband's sinking poll numbers "a little differently" than others might.

"During the campaign, Joe made certain promises, things that he would do," she said. "And we were going through a pandemic, which no one could have anticipated. So he did come in and rescue America with the American Rescue Plan. And millions of families got money because they were desperate."

In addition to lauding the administration's ability to secure COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five and up, Jill Biden also praised her husband's infrastructure plan, which she said will pave the way to "better roads and better buildings that don't have asbestos."

Jill Biden said she believes that public opinion will "turn around" when they comprehend what the president is attempting to accomplish.