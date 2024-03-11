Fetterman skewers fellow Democrats for allowing 'sleazeball' Menendez to remain in Senate amid bribery charges

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., scorched his Democratic colleagues in the Senate for allowing "sleazeball" Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., to remain in Congress despite multiple indictments stemming from the latter's alleged bribery scandal.

On Monday, Menendez pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Federal Court to charges of bribery and obstruction of justice. Menendez and his wife are accused of obstructing justice while being investigated for accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes, including cash, gold and a Mercedes-Benz, in exchange for using Menendez’s power and influence as a senator to benefit the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

Fetterman spoke to CNN reporter Manu Raju last week, sharing his displeasure that Democrats haven't expelled Menendez from the Senate.

"And it‘s been clear that my colleagues want to keep him around, and now we have his trial in less than two months, and that‘s gonna handle it," Fetterman said.

Raju asked Fetterman what it says "about this institution" that Menendez is allowed to continue to serve as a senator.

"I don’t know what it says other than that they guess they‘re just okay with having a sleazeball in the Senate," Fetterman said.

Punchbowl News’ John Bresnahan spoke during a panel discussion about Fetterman's comments on how Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s, D-N.Y., leadership has come under scrutiny for allowing Menendez to stay in the Senate and retain certain committee assignments.

However, Bresnahan noted that Schumer and the Senate Democratic leadership will not force out Menendez.

Fetterman has slammed Menendez as a "sleazeball" before.

"I don't know why anybody would take a meeting with that sleazeball," Fetterman told reporters in January. "And he needs to go. I've been very clear about that."

Fetterman, who has repeatedly called for Menendez to be expelled, added, "We should have chucked him. I don't know why we haven't chucked him, and I sure hope eventually we do chuck him."

