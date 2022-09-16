Fetterman campaign says Dem nominee is healthy after two cognitive tests, won't provide documentation: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The campaign for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has released some results from two recent cognitive tests that he recently took as questions about his ability to serve in the Senate continue to circulate ahead of the November election.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fetterman took two cognitive tests earlier this year, one being the Saint Louis University Mental Status Examination (SLUMS) and the other being the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS).

The SLUMS test, which consists of simple memory questions and requires patients to perform basic tasks like recognizing a shape and drawing in X inside of it, was taken by Fetterman on July 14 and the RBANS test was taken by Fetterman this week, according to the Inquirer. The RBANS test consists of an assessment related to immediate memory, delayed memory, attention, language, and other functions.

Fetterman's campaign claimed the results from the two tests were in line with Fetterman's age and educational level, according to the Inquirer.

Fetterman reportedly scored 28 out of 30 on the SLUMS test, and a score between 27 and 30 is typically considered normal for a high school graduate, the Inquirer reported. The campaign has not released the RBANS score, but told the Inquirer it was within normal limits.

Additionally, the Inquirer reported that the Fetterman campaign would not share documentation of the test results or provide the name of the therapist who administered the test.

Fetterman's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In May, Fetterman suffered from a stroke and was required to undergo surgery. Following the incident, concerns over whether he has the ability to effectively serve in the Senate have continued to spread throughout the state and across the country.

Earlier this month, the Pittsburg Post-Gazette raised concerns over his health following repeated criticisms from his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"If Mr. Fetterman is not well enough to debate his opponent, that raises serious concerns about his ability to serve as a United States senator," the Post-Gazette editorial board wrote.

Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, will face off in the November 8 general election in the state against Oz.