Pennsylvania
Published

Fetterman campaign says Dem nominee is healthy after two cognitive tests, won't provide documentation: Report

Fetterman reportedly took two cognitive tests, one in July and another this week

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Fetterman blasts Oz for ‘cheap shots’ about his health, calls him a ‘clown’ Video

Fetterman blasts Oz for ‘cheap shots’ about his health, calls him a ‘clown’

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, ripped Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz for taking "cheap shots" at his health on campaign trail in an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner on Thursday.

The campaign for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has released some results from two recent cognitive tests that he recently took as questions about his ability to serve in the Senate continue to circulate ahead of the November election.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fetterman took two cognitive tests earlier this year, one being the Saint Louis University Mental Status Examination (SLUMS) and the other being the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS).

The SLUMS test, which consists of simple memory questions and requires patients to perform basic tasks like recognizing a shape and drawing in X inside of it, was taken by Fetterman on July 14 and the RBANS test was taken by Fetterman this week, according to the Inquirer. The RBANS test consists of an assessment related to immediate memory, delayed memory, attention, language, and other functions.

Fetterman's campaign claimed the results from the two tests were in line with Fetterman's age and educational level, according to the Inquirer.

MEDIA PUTS MORE EMPHASIS ON FETTERMAN'S HEALTH AS PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION HEATS UP

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman holds a rally with U.S. Congresswomen Madeleine Dean and Mary Gay Scanlon on September 11, 2022 in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman holds a rally with U.S. Congresswomen Madeleine Dean and Mary Gay Scanlon on September 11, 2022 in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Fetterman reportedly scored 28 out of 30 on the SLUMS test, and a score between 27 and 30 is typically considered normal for a high school graduate, the Inquirer reported. The campaign has not released the RBANS score, but told the Inquirer it was within normal limits.

Additionally, the Inquirer reported that the Fetterman campaign would not share documentation of the test results or provide the name of the therapist who administered the test.

PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE EDITORIAL BOARD QUESTIONS FETTERMAN'S HEALTH, ABILITY TO SERVE AFTER STROKE

Fetterman's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In May, Fetterman suffered from a stroke and was required to undergo surgery. Following the incident, concerns over whether he has the ability to effectively serve in the Senate have continued to spread throughout the state and across the country.

John Fetterman will face off in the November 8 general election in the state against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

John Fetterman will face off in the November 8 general election in the state against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg  |  Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Pittsburg Post-Gazette raised concerns over his health following repeated criticisms from his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"If Mr. Fetterman is not well enough to debate his opponent, that raises serious concerns about his ability to serve as a United States senator," the Post-Gazette editorial board wrote.

Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, will face off in the November 8 general election in the state against Oz.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

