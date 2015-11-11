FDA charged with dragging its feet on pulling Soviet-made supplement

!--StartFragment-->

The Food and Drug Administration is being accused of ignoring calls to pull dietary supplements containing an unapproved ingredient from shelves.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., accused the agency of ignoring her requests to pull any supplements with picamilon, a synthetic drug made by the Soviets to combat a slew of ailments from depression to migraines. The criticism comes in the midst of growing questions about how supplements are regulated.

McCaskill took matters into her own hands Monday by writing 10 retailers, including Amazon, CVS and Walmart, asking them to voluntarily pull the product.

"So we're at a point of relying on businesses to voluntarily take responsible steps to ensure public safety," she said. "It's embarrassing that it's come to this."

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com