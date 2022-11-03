Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

FBI investigating shooting at GOP candidate's family home: report

The shooting comes amid heightened concerns for the security of politicians and candidates running for office

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The FBI is investigating a shooting that took place last month at the North Carolina family home of Pat Harrigan, a former Green Beret and Republican candidate running for Congress, according to reports.

WBT News reported Thursday that the FBI is involved in the investigation. The agency could not be reached for confirmation. 

A bullet hole from a shooting incident at a Harrigan family home next to a still image from a campaign video. 

A bullet hole from a shooting incident at a Harrigan family home next to a still image from a campaign video.  (Pat Harrigan Campaign)

Harrigan’s campaign manager told The Carolina Journal that a suspect shot into the home of his parents in Hickory. He said Harrigan’s children were in the home at the time and the shot entered just a few feet from where they were sleeping. 

As of Thursday, there have been no arrests in the incident. Harrigan’s campaign has not confirmed that the FBI is involved in the investigation. 

LOUISIANA'S LONE SENATE RACE FEATURES A CROWDED FIELD OF 13 POTENTIAL CANDIDATES

Harrigan is running against Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson in North Carolina’s 14th congressional district. 

In a statement Thursday, Harrigan said his opponent’s politics have led to "rising inflation, economic ruin, & rampant crime—including political violence.

"My mission is a better economy, less inflation & safe streets. A bullet & death threats aren’t enough to knock this Green Beret off that mission." 

Harrigan's campaign confirmed to Fox News Digital that the race had gotten so heated that he started wearing a bulletproof vest to campaign events and had received death threats. 

The shooting comes amid heightened concerns for the security of politicians. The Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, issued an intelligence bulletin on Friday warning that political candidates, election officials and the public faced a heightened risk of violence.

Those warnings were underscored by a violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband at their San Francisco home early Friday morning. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

