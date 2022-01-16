Fauci, COVID-19 origins to be investigated if House flips back to GOP control in 2022: Jim Jordan

Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, vowed Sunday to uncover what Dr. Anthony Fauci knew about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic if Congress flips back to Republican control after the 2022 midterm elections. 

This comes after Jordan and other Republican leaders on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees released excerpts of emails last week that they say reveal Fauci, as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, knew that COVID-19 may have been intentionally modified and leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"If the American people put us back in charge, we are definitely going to do this," Jordan said during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures," vowing to host Maria Bartiromo that he, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., would push for a sweeping congressional investigation into the origins of the coronavirus if Republicans regain control of Congress. 

REPS. COMER, JORDAN EXPOSE NEW FAUCI EMAILS THEY SAY POINT TO COVID-19 LAB LEAK ‘COVER-UP’ 

"Because we now know without a doubt that Dr. Fauci knew on January 31st and February 1st that this thing came from a lab," Jordan argued on Sunday. "The top scientists in the country were saying it came from a lab. One scientist says we got the notes now from the conference call on February 1st. One scientist says, ‘I don’t see how this can happen in nature, but it would be easy to do in a lab.’" 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)  (AP)

"And yet just in a matter of days, they changed their position, write the article that appears in Nature of Medicine Magazine, which then gets cited in the now famous letter The Lancet, which became the gospel for the fact that Fauci can go out and tell people it didn’t come from a lab when in fact they knew it did," Jordan continued. "The interesting thing is. We point this out. We just learned this last week, the two doctors who were most adamant that this thing came from a lab early on: one is Dr. Kristian Anderson. On January 31, 2020, he says this to Dr. Fauci in an email: ‘Virus looks engineered. Virus not consistent with evolutionary theory.’ So, he knew it came from a lab." 

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks at a news conference on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject two of Leader McCarthy’s selected members from serving on the committee investigating the January 6th riots on July 21, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks at a news conference on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject two of Leader McCarthy’s selected members from serving on the committee investigating the January 6th riots on July 21, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"They changed their position," Jordan argued. "And a few months later, guess what? They get an $8.9 million, both him and Dr. [Robert] Garry -- the guy who said it couldn’t happen naturally." 

Jordan further criticized the Biden administration and the left for the pattern he says they use to deceive the American public, arguing they did so again last week when the Department of Education demanded a letter from the National School Boards Association as part of an alleged effort to restrict parents. 

After House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently refused to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, Jordan accused the committee of serving as a political operation against former President Trump. 

"They don’t want him to run again, because President Trump I think is going to run again, and I think he’s going to win," Jordan said. 

