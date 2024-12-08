Fall of Assad regime a 'moment of historic opportunity' for Syrian people, Biden says

President Biden said during a Sunday afternoon press conference that the U.S. will support Syria's neighboring nations and help bolster stability in the region after dictator Bashar al-Assad fled the country amid an ongoing civil war.

"At long last, the Assad regime has fallen. This regime brutalized and tortured and killed literally hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians. A fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice. It's a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country. It's also a moment of risk and uncertainty," Biden said Sunday during a press conference from the White House.

Biden detailed that following Assad's departure in the face of rebel forces, the U.S. will support Syria's neighboring countries – such as Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Israel – "should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition." Biden said this effort will include senior administration officials meeting with world leaders, and the president also speaking directly with leaders in the neighboring nations.

"Second, we will help stability, ensure stability in eastern Syria. Protecting any personnel, our personnel, against any threats, and will remain our mission against ISIS will be maintained, including security of detention facilities where ISIS fighters are being held as prisoners," Biden continued of the U.S. plan of action after the collapse of the Assad regime. "…. Third, we will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations to establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward an independent sovereign" Syria.

Bashar al-Assad fled Syria after rebels stormed the capital city of Damascus on Saturday. Assad, whose government used chemical weapons repeatedly on its residents, reportedly fled with his wife and children.

Biden said the U.S. did not have confirmation on Assad's whereabouts, noting that "there's word that he's in Moscow."

Syria has been in the midst of a nearly 14-year civil war as Islamist rebels attempted to overthrow Assad and his family's dynasty, which had ruled the country for the last 50 years.

"The United States will do whatever we can to support [Syrians], including through humanitarian relief, to help restore Syria after more than a decade of war and generations of brutality by the Assad family," Biden said.

"And finally, we will remain vigilant. Make no mistake, some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human rights abuses. We've taken note of statements by the leaders of these rebel groups in recent days. And they're saying the right things now, but as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words, but their actions," Biden continued Sunday.

The president noted that the U.S. will also continue efforts to secure American journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria for more than a decade.

"We are mindful that there are Americans in Syria, including those who reside there, as well as Austin Tice, who was taken captive more than 12 years ago. We remain committed to returning him to his family," Biden said.

Ahead of reports of Assad fleeing, President-elect Trump warned that the U.S. should not get involved in the civil war.

"Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!" he wrote.

Trump added on Truth Social early Sunday morning: "Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place. They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever."

"Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success," his post continued. "Likewise, Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted the fall of Assad's regime on Sunday, saying it was a "direct result" of Israel's attacks on Iran and Hezbollah, while noting the situation overall is "fraught with significant dangers." Israel is in the midst of a more than year-long war after Hamas launched attacks on the nation on Oct. 7, 2023.

"This is a historic day for the Middle East. The collapse of the Assad regime, the tyranny in Damascus, offers great opportunity but also is fraught with significant dangers. This collapse is the direct result of our forceful action against Hezbollah and Iran, Assad's main supporters. It set off a chain reaction of all those who want to free themselves from this tyranny and its oppression," Netanyahu said Sunday.

"We send a hand of peace to all those beyond our border in Syria: to the Druze, to the Kurds, to the Christians, and to the Muslims who want to live in peace with Israel. We're going to follow events very carefully. If we can establish neighborly relations and peaceful relations with the new forces emerging in Syria, that's our desire. But if we do not, we will do whatever it takes to defend the State of Israel and the border of Israel," Netanyahu added.

Fox News Digital's Michael Lee and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.