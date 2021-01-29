Facebook's Sandberg praises Biden abortion policy, criticizes South Carolina partial ban

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is praising President Bident's recent executive order on overseas abortion providers and criticizing South Carolina's legislation banning most abortions.

"Every woman, no matter where she lives or how much she earns, should be free to choose whether and when she becomes a mother," Sandberg posted on Instagram.

Pointing to the two ideologically different policies, she said: "Unfortunately this week shows that women’s bodies remain at the mercy of our state legislatures, our highest courts, and federal policy. It’s clear that we need to keep fighting until reproductive rights are human rights for every woman, everywhere."

Sandberg's comments came amid pro-life activists' concerns that the president was acting quickly to dismantle policies championed by their movement. Biden's recent order, for example, repealed the Mexico City Policy, which forbade U.S. funding for overseas organizations that perform or promote abortions.

FACEBOOK REVERSING BAN ON AD THAT CLAIMED BIDEN-HARRIS SUPPORTS 'ABORTION UP TO THE MOMENT OF BIRTH'

Her latest remarks will likely fuel concern that Facebook harbors a bias against conservative ideas. HuffPost reported in 2019 that Sandberg donated $1 million to Planned Parenthood's political arm, expressing concern over what she described as "draconian" abortion restrictions in various states.

The social media giant has come under fire for actions taken against pro-life content on its platform. In October, for example, Fox News reported on Facebook's decision to remove and then reinstate ads from the politically active pro-life Susan B. Anthony List claiming that then-candidate Biden supported abortion up until birth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pro-life group Live Action also accused Facebook of wrongly censoring its ads on a docuseries accusing Planned Parenthood of covering up child sex abuse. Facebook rated as false one of Live Action's videos which featured President Lila Rose claiming that abortion is "never medically necessary" and constitutes the "direct and intentional killing of an embryo, a fetus, a baby in the womb."

Sandberg's boss, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has also supported a recently-publicized study utilizing cells extracted from 15 fetal organs. Released in November, the paper about that study said it involved "121 human fetal samples ranging from 72 to 129 days in postconceptual age." It claims "aspects" of the project were funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a joint project between Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.