Facebook pulls ad from gun-toting Georgia candidate taking on Antifa: 'Big Tech censorship of conservatives must end'

A GOP congressional candidate is accusing Facebook of "censorship" after the social media giant took down a campaign video that shows her holding an assault rifle and warning Antifa to "stay the hell out of northwest Georgia."

Marjorie Greene, a businesswoman running in Georgia's 14th District, posted the ad on Facebook Tuesday. By Thursday, Facebook told her campaign the video was coming down because it violated company policies against promoting the use of firearms.

The video is still running on Twitter, and Greene has bought air time to run the ad on broadcast and cable TV in advance of the Tuesday primary.

Greene said the decision by Facebook reeks of a double-standard.

"Facebook lets Antifa organize terrorist attacks on America and allows videos of innocent Americans being brutally attacked, but pulls my post down," she told Fox News. "America is a country of law and order -- not anarchy. Telling Antifa thugs to stay out of northwest Georgia is not a violation of Facebook."

Greene's Facebook ad reached more than 2 million people before being deleted.

"Big Tech censorship of conservatives must end," Greene said.

Facebook stands by its decision.

"We removed this ad, which advocates the use of deadly weapons against a clearly defined group of people, for violating our policies against inciting violence," Facebook said in a statement to Fox News.

Facebook told Greene's campaign that she can't have ads "promoting the brandishing of firearms," according to an email reviewed by Fox News.

During the ad, Greene takes on Antifa, the anti-fascist protest movement that the Trump administration contends is a domestic terrorist group responsible for the violent uprisings against police in recent days.

Tens of thousands of peaceful protesters have demonstrated against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the unarmed man's neck for more than eight minutes. But an organized fringe element has sought to hijack the protests, destroy property and unleash violence, government officials say.

In her ad, Greene is armed with an AR-15 on the front porch of a local Georgia business when she issued her warning to Antifa activists.

"You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses or destroy our homes," she declares.

This isn't the first time Greene has campaigned with firearms. In her first ad, she literally blows up "socialism." Facebook didn't pull that ad.

Greene faces a crowded primary race against John Cowan, a neurosurgeon; Clayton Fuller, a former prosecutor; John Barge, former state schools superintendent; and Ben Bullock, an Air Force veteran. Also running in the GOP primary are Kevin Cooke, a state representative; Bill Hembree, a former member of the Georgia legislature; Andy Gunther and Matt Laughridge.