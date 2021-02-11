Facebook fixes translation on Newsom's post about giving COVID vaccine to 'peasants'

Facebook has changed a Spanish-to-English translation of a post from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's official governor page after its auto-translation tool changed "campesinos," a Spanish word for "farmers," to "peasants."

A comical initial translation of the post from Newsom's office read, "Equity is our priority when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. We're focused on vaccinating our food workers, farmers, peasants and our essential workers as quickly as possible."

A new version of the translated post reads, "Equity is our priority when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. We're focused on vaccinating our food workers, farmers, farm workers and our essential workers as quickly as possible."

Facebook confirmed to Fox News that the translation was updated on Tuesday. Officials for Newsom, who faces a growing recall petition campaign, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

The translation appears when users click "see translation."

Politico reporter Carla Marinucci said in a Wednesday tweet that she was "told" the post from Newsom's office "was originally posted in Spanish, and Facebook auto-translates...in this case turning 'campesinos' into 'peasants.'"

California has an estimated 800,000 agricultural workers who fall into the state's phase 1B vaccination plan. Phase 1B aims to vaccinate Californians over the age of 65, education and child care workers, emergency service workers, and agriculture and food workers.

Under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state initially vaccinated essential health care workers and long-term care residents under phase 1A before continuing on to 1B.