EXCLUSIVE: Illegal alien whose deportation was paused by ‘activist’ judge sexually assaulted a disabled woman

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump Department of Homeland Security is calling out a Biden-appointed "activist" judge in Massachusetts who paused the deportation of an illegal alien who DHS says sexually assaulted a disabled woman with the mental capacity of a 3-year-old.

The DHS shared a filing from the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry that says Burmese illegal Nyo Myint was convicted of attempted first-degree sexual assault of an individual incapable of consent.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that Myint, who was living in Lincoln, Nebraska, sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman "with the mental capacity of a 3-year-old."

"This ‘Lincoln man’ is an illegal alien and one of the monsters that the activist Massachusetts district judge is trying to bring back to the United States after he was deported yesterday," McLaughlin said.

DHS has said Myint had a final order of removal issued against him Aug. 17, 2023.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy of Massachusetts issued the ruling Tuesday night, ordering President Donald Trump's administration to maintain custody of eight illegal immigrants deported to South Sudan in case he rules the removals unlawful and they must be transferred back to the U.S.

Murphy's ruling said the government must "maintain custody and control of class members currently being removed to South Sudan or to any other third country, to ensure the practical feasibility of return if the Court finds that such removals were unlawful."

After the ruling, McLaughlin called the decision "deranged," saying "these depraved individuals have all had their day in court and been given final deportation orders."

"A reminder of who was on this plane: murderers, child rapists, an individual who raped a mentally and physically disabled person," McLaughlin added. "The message this activist judge is sending to victims and their families is we don’t care. President Trump and Secretary Noem are working every day to get vicious criminals out of our country while activist judges are fighting to bring them back onto American soil."

According to DHS, the other illegals on the plane were Enrique Arias-Hierro, a Cuban national convicted of homicide and other crimes; Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Quinones, another Cuban convicted of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon; Thongxay Nilakout, a citizen of Laos, convicted of first-degree murder and robbery; Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, a Mexican national convicted of second-degree murder; Dian Peter Domach, a citizen of South Sudan convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm; Kyaw Mya, a citizen of Burma convicted of lascivious acts with a child victim less than 12 years of age; and Tuan Thanh Phan, a Vietnamese national convicted of first-degree murder.

The White House also issued a statement in response, saying the ruling is "another attempt by a far-left activist judge to dictate the foreign policy of the United States — and protect the violent criminal illegal immigrants President Donald J. Trump and his administration have removed from our streets."

Trump chimed in on Truth Social, saying the ruling has forced the deportation flight to pause in Djibouti.

Trump slammed Murphy as "a Federal Judge in Boston, who knew absolutely nothing about the situation, or anything else," and "ordered that EIGHT of the most violent criminals on Earth curtail their journey to South Sudan."

The president urged the Supreme Court to end the trend of judges inhibiting his administration’s deportation agenda.

"The Judges are absolutely out of control, they’re hurting our Country, and they know nothing about particular situations, or what they are doing — And this must change, IMMEDIATELY!" he said. "Hopefully, the Supreme Court of the United States will put an END to the quagmire that has been caused by the Radical Left."

