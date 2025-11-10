Erika Kirk speaks at Oval Office event to swear in Sergio Gor as new US ambassador to India

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, attended the swearing-in of family friend Sergio Gor as President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to India.

Gor was sworn in during a packed ceremony in the Oval Office on Monday, where Trump invited Erika Kirk to speak.

"Charlie loved you," she told Gor, highlighting her late husband's friendship with Gor. "He would have been the first phone call when he found out if you were going to be taking this position."

Gor was appointed as the U.S. ambassador to India in October.

CHARLIE KIRK URGED YOUTH TO REJECT 'SEXUAL ANARCHY' AND HOOKUP CULTURE, PASTOR RECALLS

"The way that I was able to witness the two of you work together for years and to champion and support the president was absolutely humbling to witness, and I am so proud of you and Charlie is going to be with you every single day in spirit," Erika Kirk added. "I will be praying for you every day because I know that this is just the beginning of an incredible opportunity for you."

Erika Kirk's husband, conservative icon Charlie Kirk, was assassinated while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in September.

Gor is the co-founder of Winning Team Publishing alongside Donald Trump Jr. The company has notably published several of Trump’s best-selling books, as well as several books written by Charlie Kirk.

‘I MARRIED THE LOVE OF MY LIFE’: ERIKA KIRK WEEPS WHILE WATCHING VIDEO OF LATE HUSBAND

Gor was sworn in by Vice President JD Vance.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is an honor of a lifetime," Gor told Trump after being sworn in. "What you have achieved in 10 months has been historic, has surpassed any other presidency."

"I fully believe what you will achieve in the next three years will never be beaten," he added.