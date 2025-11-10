Expand / Collapse search
Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk speaks at Oval Office event to swear in Sergio Gor as new US ambassador to India

Kirk congratulated Sergio Gor, a close family friend and co-founder of Winning Team Publishing, praising his friendship with her late husband

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Trump holds swearing-in ceremony for US ambassador to India Video

Trump holds swearing-in ceremony for US ambassador to India

President Donald Trump takes part in a swearing-in ceremony for U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor from the Oval Office.

Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, attended the swearing-in of family friend Sergio Gor as President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to India.

Gor was sworn in during a packed ceremony in the Oval Office on Monday, where Trump invited Erika Kirk to speak.

"Charlie loved you," she told Gor, highlighting her late husband's friendship with Gor. "He would have been the first phone call when he found out if you were going to be taking this position."

Gor was appointed as the U.S. ambassador to India in October.

CHARLIE KIRK URGED YOUTH TO REJECT 'SEXUAL ANARCHY' AND HOOKUP CULTURE, PASTOR RECALLS

Erika Kirk in the White House.

Erika Kirk listens as President Donald Trump speaks before Sergio Gor was sworn-in as U.S. ambassador to India in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP)

"The way that I was able to witness the two of you work together for years and to champion and support the president was absolutely humbling to witness, and I am so proud of you and Charlie is going to be with you every single day in spirit," Erika Kirk added. "I will be praying for you every day because I know that this is just the beginning of an incredible opportunity for you."

Erika Kirk's hugs Sergio Gor.

President Donald Trump speaks as U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor hugs Erika Kirk in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. (AP)

Erika Kirk's husband, conservative icon Charlie Kirk, was assassinated while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in September.

President Donald Trump acknowledging Erika Kirk

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Erika Kirk before Sergio Gor was sworn-in as U.S. ambassador to India in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday.  (AP)

Gor is the co-founder of Winning Team Publishing alongside Donald Trump Jr. The company has notably published several of Trump’s best-selling books, as well as several books written by Charlie Kirk. 

‘I MARRIED THE LOVE OF MY LIFE’: ERIKA KIRK WEEPS WHILE WATCHING VIDEO OF LATE HUSBAND

Gor was sworn in by Vice President JD Vance. 

Sergio Gor at Charlie Kirk memorial service.

Sergio Gor speaks during the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21, 2025. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

"This is an honor of a lifetime," Gor told Trump after being sworn in. "What you have achieved in 10 months has been historic, has surpassed any other presidency."

"I fully believe what you will achieve in the next three years will never be beaten," he added.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

